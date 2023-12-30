Confirmed XI: Hojlund not available against Forest; Rashford leads the line, Antony returns; Mainoo keeps his place!

Manchester United travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday evening. Erik ten Hag’s side are fresh from their 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day where they came from 2-0 down with Rasmus Hojlund his first league goal.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a brace after having another disallowed in the second half of the match. United seemed like a different team in the second half and it shows that the confidence to win can be found and United have no excuses not to perform for the remainder of the season.

Forest will be in high spirits after beating Premier League bottlers Newcastle United earlier in the week with the Newcastle supporters seeking to start rivalry with United because they are so desperate to be recognised as something they are not – a brilliant team. Bless them.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot;

Mainoo, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Kambwala; Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal, Gore; Amad, Pellistri

Nottingham Forest

Turner;

Montiel, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina;

Danilo, Yates;

Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Elanga;

Wood

Substitutes

Vlachodimos, Toffolo, Worrall, Williams, Boly, Mangala, Kouyate, Tavares, Hudson-Odoi

United did well against Villa on Boxing Day and have shown the belief to win from 2-0 down and have no excuses for the remainder of the season. United do have a massive injury problem which is nearing the end and in the New Year they will be much stronger in all areas of the pitch.

With the January transfer window opening soon, United could also address problem areas, such as the defence and the attack. But the creativity problems also need to be addressed as there is no point having good attacking players with no creativity in the squad – it would be counterproductive.

Against Forest, United will need to watch out as they will be on the new manager bounce and will be seeking to get three points so they don’t end up in another relegation battle this season. United sit in sixth place at the time of writing with Forest in 16th place – two points clear of the relegation zone.

Written by John Walker