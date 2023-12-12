Confirmed XI: Hojlund leads the line against Bayern; Amrabat & McTominay in midfield; United must win to have a chance of European stay!

Ten Hag to demand desire, leadership and a good performance from United in this match!

12 December 2023 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Hojlund leads the line against Bayern; Amrabat & McTominay in midfield; United must win to have a chance of European stay!

Manchester United face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening – the final group stage match of the competition. United sit in fourth place in the group knowing that a victory over Bayern and a draw between the other teams would do.

However, despite the fact Bayern were beaten 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, the likelihood of United beating them and Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen both drawing seems unlikely but not ruled out. United could hope for a place in the UEFA Europa League though.

Personally, based on the clubs form, falling out of European competition would probably be for the best. United need to find their feet this season and get injured players back – until that happens, United will continue to struggle in any competition at this moment in time.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Amrabat;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Evans; Mainoo, Gore, Hannibal; Pellistri, Hugill

Bayern Munich

Neuer;

Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies;

Goretzka, Kimmich;

Coman, Musiala, Sane;

Kane

Substitutes

Peretz, Choupo-Moting, Guerreiro, Muller, Laimer, Tel, Kratzig, Pavlovic

United played well against Chelsea last week but capitulated against Bournemouth in what was a must-win match in the Premier League. It shows that you cannot coach desire. That is something this group of players do not have and that is worrying heading into this match.

United played well against Bayern in the UEFA Champions League in the opening group stage match, losing 4-3 and it was a penalty that made the difference as Bayern were not the greatest team in that match either. United have a chance to earn their place in this match.

It is possible, that if United beat Bayern and the clash between Copenhagen and Galatasaray results as a draw, that United will remain in the Champions League this season. They could also fall into the UEFA Europa League – but do they even deserve that?

Written by John Walker

Avatar photo
About John Walker 2050 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Preview: Manchester United -v- Leeds United – Premier League – Martial and Rashford to sink Leeds?

18 December 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Manchester United -v- Leeds United – Premier League – Martial and Rashford to sink Leeds?

Manchester United -v- Leeds United Premier League Old Trafford, Manchester Sunday 20 December 2020, KO 16:30 GMT Referee: Anthony Taylor Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn Fourth Official: Chris Kavanagh VAR: Kevin Friend Assistant VAR: Simon Beck Manchester United will entertain Leeds […]

Academy

Brandon Williams to get first team opportunity now that Luke Shaw is out of action for Manchester United?

26 August 2019 John Walker Academy, Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Brandon Williams to get first team opportunity now that Luke Shaw is out of action for Manchester United?

Manchester United left-back, Luke Shaw is facing a month on the sidelines following a hamstring injury sustained in the first half of the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. This has […]