Confirmed XI: Hojlund leads the line against Bayern; Amrabat & McTominay in midfield; United must win to have a chance of European stay!

Manchester United face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening – the final group stage match of the competition. United sit in fourth place in the group knowing that a victory over Bayern and a draw between the other teams would do.

However, despite the fact Bayern were beaten 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, the likelihood of United beating them and Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen both drawing seems unlikely but not ruled out. United could hope for a place in the UEFA Europa League though.

Personally, based on the clubs form, falling out of European competition would probably be for the best. United need to find their feet this season and get injured players back – until that happens, United will continue to struggle in any competition at this moment in time.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Amrabat;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Evans; Mainoo, Gore, Hannibal; Pellistri, Hugill

Bayern Munich

Neuer;

Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies;

Goretzka, Kimmich;

Coman, Musiala, Sane;

Kane

Substitutes

Peretz, Choupo-Moting, Guerreiro, Muller, Laimer, Tel, Kratzig, Pavlovic

United played well against Chelsea last week but capitulated against Bournemouth in what was a must-win match in the Premier League. It shows that you cannot coach desire. That is something this group of players do not have and that is worrying heading into this match.

United played well against Bayern in the UEFA Champions League in the opening group stage match, losing 4-3 and it was a penalty that made the difference as Bayern were not the greatest team in that match either. United have a chance to earn their place in this match.

It is possible, that if United beat Bayern and the clash between Copenhagen and Galatasaray results as a draw, that United will remain in the Champions League this season. They could also fall into the UEFA Europa League – but do they even deserve that?

Written by John Walker