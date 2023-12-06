Confirmed XI: Hojlund leads the line against Chelsea; Rashford & Martial benched!

United need to hit back against Chelsea to turn their season around!

6 December 2023

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening as they welcome Chelsea to the Theatre of Dreams. United need to get points on the board this month, not starting well with a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag is under fire again on the media with rumours that he is struggling to keep the players on board, which if true shows them blaming anyone but themselves. Ten Hag is not the messiah and if this players are limiting their performances, they need to be the ones to go.

But things like this in the media tend to be made up because there is no accountability for lies in the media anymore as most storied tend to have a large proportion is fallacy rather than facts. United will need to put something together to take on Chelsea, who seem to be in better form now.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw;

McTominay, Amrabat;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Martial

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Evans; Pellistri, van de Beek, Mainoo; Martial, Rashford

Chelsea

Sanchez;

Disasi, Thiago, Colwill, Cucurella;

Caicedo, Fernandez;

Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk;

Jackson

Substitutes

Petrovic, Badiashile, James, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Castledine, Broja, Washington, Matos

Chelsea started the season in very poor form but at the present time, they seem to be gelling as a team and getting some good results against teams who are contesting for the Premier League title this season. The 4-1 victory over Spurs and the 4-4 draw with City were good for them.

United can only dream of results like that at this time with many problems at the club this season from injuries to players out of form and a possible ‘throwing the manager under the bus’ situation that has happened at United with every manager post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag is the guy responsible for everything football wise at United and will need to overcome this storm that is on the horizon as the media are picking on him now. The club needs to back the manager and anyone not doing what he asks should be told to leave – it happened before.

