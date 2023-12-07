Preview: Bournemouth up for it against United! Ten Hag to do more of the same as he did against Chelsea to win the match?

Manchester United -v- Bournemouth

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 9 December 2023, KO 15:00 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Bournemouth to the Theatre of Dreams. United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, bouncing back from the defeat to Newcastle.

Scott McTominay scored both goals for United, taking his tally to six goals so far this season, which is great form from the player who some so-called supporters seem to dislike for some reason. Granted, with Fred alongside him, his form was not as good.

United will be seeking to get another three points in the Premier League at home ahead of a must-win UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Erik ten Hag will be confident of this United team getting a victory over an in-form Bournemouth.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Chelsea 2-1 W, Newcastle 1-0 L, Galatasaray 3-3 D, Everton 3-0 W, Luton 1-0 W, Copenhagen 4-3 L

Goals: 6 – Scott McTominay, 5 – Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, 4 – Casemiro, 3 – Alejandro Garnacho, 2 – Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Hannibal Mejbri, Raphael Varane

Assists: 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Christian Eriksen, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Alejandro Garnacho, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Bournemouth – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Palace 2-0 W, Villa 2-2 D, Sheffield 3-1 W, Newcastle 2-0 W, City 6-1 L, Liverpool 2-1 L

Goals: 8 – Dominic Solanke, 3 – Antoine Semenyo, 2 – David Brooks, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, 1 – Philip Billing, Ryan Christie, Kieffer Moore, Joe Rothwell, Marcos Senesi, Luis Sinisterra, Hamed Traorè

Assists: 2 – Philip Billing, Ryan Christie, Adam Smith, 1 – Max Aarons, Jaidon Anthony, Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert, Alex Scott, Antoine Semenyo, Marcos Senesi, Luis Sinisterra, Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Bournemouth have met 12 times in the Premier League. United have won nine times, drawn once, losing twice. United have scored 26 goals, winning two penalties, scoring one. Bournemouth have scored 10 goals, winning two penalties, scoring both of them.

United have kept four clean sheets with Bournemouth keeping one. Despite few fixtures, there has been a discipline problem. United players have been shown 16 yellow cards and one red card with Bournemouth players being shown 22 yellow cards and one red card.

George Best, Jack Rowley, Ted MacDougall, Russell Beardsmore, Chris Casper, Graeme Tomlinson, Paul Teather, John O’Shea, Joshua King, Robbie Brady, Ethan Laird, Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell have all played for both United and Bournemouth – Rothwell is still a Bournemouth player.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Christian Eriksen (knee), Amad Diallo (knee) and Casemiro (thigh) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is still suspended so United have problems. Ten Hag still has a few injury problems to deal with.

United may need to think about integrating the likes of Daniel Gore, Omari Forson and Joe Hugill in the coming weeks with the injuries to many of the injured players not likely to conclude until mid to late January. Ten Hag will know what he is doing though. He’s had injured players before.

Tyler Adams (thigh), Maximillian Aarons (thigh), Alex Scott (knee), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf/shin/heel), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle/foot) and Darren Randolph (illness) have all been ruled out of the clash with United at Old Trafford this weekend.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Shaw;

Amrabat, McTominay;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Bournemouth Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Neto;

Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez;

Christie, Cook;

Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo;

Solanke

Match Prediction

United started well against Chelsea, getting a goal in the back of the net in 19 minutes, which should have been two has Bruno Fernandes’ penalty not been missed. Chelsea got a goal back before half time and McTominay struck once again with the winner to keep all three points in Manchester.

Against Bournemouth, who are in-form at this stage of the season, United will need more of the same if they are to get the result. United’s tempo was quick and the high press was largely positive against Chelsea, so they can get the better of Bournemouth at the Theatre of Dreams.

Bournemouth sit in 15th place in the Premier League table with United sitting in sixth place, just goal difference separating them and Spurs, who were once top of the league and three points between United and champions, Manchester City. Nine points separate United from the top spot.

Manchester United 2-1 Bournemouth

Written by John Walker