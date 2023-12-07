Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] McTominay to start against Bournemouth? Hojlund to make his mark in the Premier League?

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Bournemouth to the Theatre of Dreams. United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, bouncing back from the defeat to Newcastle.

Scott McTominay scored both goals for United, taking his tally to six goals so far this season, which is great form from the player who some so-called supporters seem to dislike for some reason. Granted, with Fred alongside him, his form was not as good.

United will be seeking to get another three points in the Premier League at home ahead of a must-win UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Erik ten Hag will be confident of this United team getting a victory over an in-form Bournemouth.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Shaw;

Amrabat, McTominay;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana is a talented goalkeeper but his early start at United has not been great. He conceded a poor goal against Chelsea, which was the leveller for the London club which was seen as a howler, but not as bad as some of the howlers that he has made this season.

The Cameroonian will leave United for the African Cup if Nations next month, which could be problematic for United with Altay Bayindir get to make his debut for United this season. Onana could well become an excellent goalkeeper for United in time – we shall see.

Until then, we should support the goalkeeper because that could just give him the correct thoughts and desire to show his true self in the Premier League and beyond. United have a poor track record with goalkeepers and hopefully this is the one that succeeds without major problems.

Defenders: Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Shaw

United’s defence has some problems at this time with Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia out injured, although United have cover with Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans being signed by the club. It could be so much better for United though – but it is one of those things.

In the fullback positions against Bournemouth Ten Hag should keep Diogo Dalot on the right and Luke Shaw on the left. At this time, they are the best options with Aaron Wan-Bissaka needing to earn his place against and Reguilon in reserve for when the game needs to be changed.

In the centre of the defence, Harry Maguire will keep his place after his brilliant form, which earned him a Premier League Player of the Month award for November. To partner the England defender, Jonny Evans, who made his return from injury against Chelsea, should start.

Midfield: Amraba t, McTominay

United’s midfield has changed so many times this season and it seems that with three players out injured; Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen and three remaining; Sofyan Amrabat, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo – United have something special at this time.

Seeing youth blooded into the squad is always a good thing but seeing Scott McTominay perform to the best of his abilities is great to see. The lad has had so much criticism at United and to see him as the clubs current top scorer is great. He’s scored some great goals this season to be fair.

Sofyan Amrabat is starting to get himself up to speed in the Premier League and has been working well with his United teammates, gaining praise from his manager too. The Moroccan could prove to be a great loan signing for United, which could see him sign permanently for the club.

Attacking Midfield: Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho

United’s attacking midfield got stuck in against Chelsea on Wednesday evening and Ten Hag will be seeking the same from them at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Alejandro Garnacho got an assist for McTominay’s winner against Chelsea and he will want to be involved again.

Antony was a lively player against Chelsea and was unlucky to not get involved in the goals. He seemed to know what to do and how to do it, which was great to see and ling may it continue. The Brazilian has had a turbulent season and this could be a turning point.

Bruno Fernandes, the captain had a tough match against Chelsea from missing the penalty in the ninth minute go the match only for McTominay to find a goal ten minute later. The Portuguese midfielder is a top player for United but he will be frustrated he’s not scoring or assisting.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is yet to find his feet in the Premier League, scoring only in the UEFA Champions League for United this season, which is the competition they look likely to exit from next week as they face Bayern Munich in the final group stage match.

Hojlund is a talented player but so far has fallen short of scoring in the league, which is a problem for Ten Hag to solve and something I am sure he will. United looked good against Chelsea on Wednesday evening, which could be a starting point for the Dane to score.

With no other striker able to lead the line well for United, Hojlund is kind of on his own leading the line with United needing to sign a supporting player in January or next summer – the sooner the better. Anthony Martial is clearly not the player to rival the Dane this season.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, Hannibal; Martial, Rashford, Pellistri

United will have nine players on the bench against Bournemouth – being able to use five of them throughout the match. Altay Bayindir will once again be on the bench waiting for his chance to make his debut for United since his transfer in the summer. It will come soon for him though.

In the defence, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could all be involved on the bench on Saturday with Jonny Evans now back in the fold, there are options for the Dutch manager to make the changes that he needs until Lisandro Martinez is back in action.

In the midfield, an area which United are considerably weaker in, Kobbie Mainoo and Hannibal could both be available. In attack, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Facundo Pellistri will all be available should they be required – which could be the case.

Written by John Walker