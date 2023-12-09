Confirmed XI: Ten Hag selects his side to face Bournemouth; McTominay to start?

Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Bournemouth to the Theatre of Dreams. United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, bouncing back from the defeat to Newcastle.

Scott McTominay scored both goals for United, taking his tally to six goals so far this season, which is great form from the player who some so-called supporters seem to dislike for some reason. Granted, with Fred alongside him, his form was not as good.

United will be seeking to get another three points in the Premier League at home ahead of a must-win UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. Erik ten Hag will be confident of this United team getting a victory over an in-form Bournemouth.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon;

McTominay, Amrabat;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Martial

Substitutes

Bayindir; Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Evans; van de Beek, Mainoo; Rashford, Hojlund, Pellistri

Bournemouth

Neto;

Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez;

Cook, Christie;

Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier;

Solanke

Substitutes

Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Billing, Kilkenny, Rothwell, Ouattara, Moore, Sinisterra

United started well against Chelsea, getting a goal in the back of the net in 19 minutes, which should have been two has Bruno Fernandes’ penalty not been missed. Chelsea got a goal back before half time and McTominay struck once again with the winner to keep all three points in Manchester.

Against Bournemouth, who are in-form at this stage of the season, United will need more of the same if they are to get the result. United’s tempo was quick and the high press was largely positive against Chelsea, so they can get the better of Bournemouth at the Theatre of Dreams.

Bournemouth sit in 15th place in the Premier League table with United sitting in sixth place, just goal difference separating them and Spurs, who were once top of the league and three points between United and champions, Manchester City. Nine points separate United from the top spot.

Written by John Walker