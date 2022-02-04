Confirmed XI: Manchester United v Middlesbrough – Emirates FA Cup fourth round

Ronaldo, Sancho and Rashford lead the attack; Fernandes and Pogba in midfield - Hannibal on the bench

4 February 2022 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Manchester United v Middlesbrough – Emirates FA Cup fourth round
MacFinder

Manchester United return to action in the Emirates FA Cup on Friday evening, welcoming Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough to Old Trafford in the fourth round of the competition. United beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the third round with Boro beating Mansfield Town 3-2.

United have not played for almost a fortnight, beating West Ham United 1-0 in their last match which was played on the 22 January whereas Boro last played on the 29 January, beating Coventry City 1-0 in the Championship. This will be a tough match for both teams.

United’s season has not been the best, seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management career end at the club back in November 2021 and Michael Carrick stepping in for three matches before ultimately leaving the club as Ralf Rangnick was announced as the interim manager.

It was expected that United would have used the January transfer window to strengthen the squad, instead three first team players ended up leaving the club on loan with Anthony Martial heading to Sevilla, Donny van de Beek heading to Everton and Amad Diallo heading to Rangers.

Manchester United:

Henderson;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw;

Fernandes, McTominay, Pogba;

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Substitutes:

Grant, Heaton; Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Mata, Fred, Matic, Hannibal; Elanga

Middlesbrough:

Lumley;

Dijksteel, Fry, McNair;

Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor;

Balogun, Sporar

Substitutes:

Daniels, Payero, Peltier, Wood, Watmore, Bamba, Connolly, Coburn, Boyd-Munce

United and Middlesbrough have met 126 times in competitive competition. United have won 64 times, drawing 28 times and losing 34 times. A total of 14 matches have been played in the FA Cup with United winning seven, drawing four and losing three times.

United have scored 24 goals in these matches with Boro scoring 13. The last defeat in the FA Cup against Boro came on the 26 January 2002, with the last defeat against them on the 28 October 2015, losing 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the fourth round of the League Cup.

Clayton Blackmore, Ritchie De Laet, Fabio da Silva, Mark Wilson, Victor Valdes, Gary Pallister, Bryan Robson, Paul Ince, Jonathan Greening, Gary Walsh, Peter Davenport and Viv Anderson have all played for both United and Middlesbrough.

Currently, Paddy McNair is the only former United player currently playing for Boro and this will be the first time he has faced his former club. McNair, 26 left United in the summer of 2016 with Donald Love for £5.5 million then signed for Boro two years later for a fee that could reach £5 million.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1417 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website Twitter

Related Articles

First Team

Luke Shaw’s Manchester United future could be at risk with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking towards Ben Chilwell – reports

12 July 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Luke Shaw’s Manchester United future could be at risk with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking towards Ben Chilwell – reports

Manchester United will allegedly battle it out with Chelsea to try to sign Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell this summer, according to reports. It is suggested that Leicester will demand £60 million for the left-back […]

No Picture
First Team

Gary Neville suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes Liverpool’s path to the Premier League title

28 June 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion Comments Off on Gary Neville suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes Liverpool’s path to the Premier League title

Former Manchester United right-back and captain Gary Neville has suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer follows the steps that Liverpool took to deliver their first Premier League title, and league title in 30 years. Liverpool signed […]

Feature

Report: Resurgent Palace beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford; Rashford missed penalty James scored again

24 August 2019 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Reports, Opinion Comments Off on Report: Resurgent Palace beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford; Rashford missed penalty James scored again

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford. A lack of creativity was the ultimate problem for United, who had tested their luck at times? A missed penalty […]