Confirmed XI: Martial and Rashford start against Villa; Garnacho on the bench – Ronaldo dropped

Manchester United will face Aston Villa for the second time in a week, this time at Old Trafford in the third round of the Carabao Cup. On Sunday, in the Premier League, United suffered their sixth defeat of the season in all competitions, losing 3-1 to the Villans – a bad result but also something that United have been capable of doing this season.

Erik ten Hag’s side will be tasked to beat Villa at the Theatre of Dreams in the Carabao Cup, aiming to put them into the draw for the fourth round to the English League Cup. It is expected that there will be some rotation to the squad for this match with Fulham on the horizon in the Premier League on Sunday, the final match prior to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Unai Emery will be confident of facing United for the second time in a week, especially after the way his team dispatched United from the very start of the match in the 3-1 victory at Villa Park. United will need to save face of even face the consequences of a two defeats in a row, which was how United started the season. Things need to chance and United need to adapt.

Manchester United

Dubravka;

Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia;

Fred, McTominay;

Fernandes, van de Beek, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes

De Gea; Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri; Elanga, Garnacho, Shoretire

Aston Villa

Olsen;

Young, Konsa, Chambers, Augustinsson;

Luiz, Kamara, McGinn;

Ramsey;

Watkins, Ings

Substitutes

Martinez, Cash, Mings, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Digne, Bailey, Archer

United and Villa have met seven times in the Carabao Cup/English Football League Cup. United have won two times, drawing once with Villa winning four times. United have scored seven goals and Villa have scored 12 goals. United last faced Villa in this competition back in 2010. It is the Birmingham club that have the better run in the League Cup head to head with United.

That said, United and Villa have met a total of 194 times in all competitions in the history of both clubs. United have won 102 times, drawn 41 times and lost 51 times. United will be seeking to make it into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup this season, exiting at this stage last season. The defeat on Sunday will be raw and United need to hit the Villans back.

Peter Schmeichel, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Mark Bosnich, Dwight Yorke, Ashley Young, Tom Cleverley and Axel Tuanzebe have all played for United and Villa. Steve Bruce was a former manager for Villa and player for United and Roy Keane was a former assistant manager and player for United. I am sure there will be other players featuring for both clubs in the future.

Written by John Walker