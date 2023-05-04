Confirmed XI: Martial leads the line against Brighton; Fred starts in place of Eriksen – United to get Brighton revenge?

Manchester United travel to the American Express Community Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion this evening in the Premier League. United beat Brighton in their last meeting in the Emirates FA Cup semi final, winning 7-6 on penalties to set up the final against Manchester City – who are currently on a treble mission this season. Brighton beat United in the opening match of the season at Old Trafford, winning 2-1 in Erik ten Hag’s first match at the club.

United beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday on their mission to qualify in the top four of the Premier League this season. Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game. Brighton, on the other hand, beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-0 in a thrilling encounter which should worry United as they will need to be at their best ahead of the fixture on the South Coast of England. Brighton are seeking a European place this season and it looks good.

Despite being just two points adrift of both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, they have three matches in hand over the pair which could see one of them fall short of the mark for European football next season. At this moment, that seems to be Spurs who are terrible out of form and conceded goals so easily. United are seven points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand over them. I looks unlikely that the top four will change this season. Which is good for United.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot;

Casemiro, Fred;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes

Butland; Maguire, Malacia, Williams; Eriksen, Sabitzer, Pellistri; Sancho, Weghorst

Brighton and Hove Albion

Steele;

Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan;

Gilmour, Mac Allister;

Enciso, Buonanotte, Mitoma;

Welbeck

Substitutes

Sanchez; Colwill, van Hecke, Offiah; March, Ayari, Peupion, Moran; Undav

United and Brighton have met 11 times in the Premier League. United have won seven times and lost four times. United have scored 19 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them. Brighton have scored 15 goals, won two penalties, scoring both. United have kept three clean sheets with Brighton keeping two. Discipline has been an issue with United players shown 18 yellow cards and no red cards. Brighton players have been shown 18 yellow cards and one red card.

United have been unlucky against Brighton in the Premier League this season. They met on the opening weekend of the season at Old Trafford, beating United 2-1. Pascal Groß opened the scoring on the half hour, striking against nine minutes later to double the Seagulls’ lead. A 68th minute Alexis Mac Allister own goal gave United something to chase but they were unable to break Brighton down. The FA Cup victory over them is the only one this season. They look good.

Danny Welbeck is the only current player to have a history with both teams but in the past the likes of Oliver Norwood, James Wilson, Jesse Lingard, Tomasz Kuszczak, Robbie Savage, Frank Stapleton, Andy Ritchie and Mickey Thomas have all played for both United and Brighton.Welbeck has made 79 appearances for Brighton, scoring 17 goals and a further nine assists. This season has been positive for him with five goals and three assists, playing better in this half of the season.

Written by John Walker