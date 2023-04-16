Confirmed XI: Martial starts against Forest; Eriksen replaced Sabitzer due to injury; Casemiro & Fernandes start

Manchester United return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this afternoon. Erik ten Hag’s side drew 2-2 with Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, losing both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to injury. The Argentinian has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, which is a massive blow and the Frenchman out for a few weeks – so there is some good news at least.

United will be boosted with their midfield with Casemiro eligible to feature in domestic competition once again and the return from injury of Christian Eriksen. Scott McTominay should be back in action too. Marcel Sabitzer scored both of United’s goals on Thursday evening, taking his tally to three goals so far this season, with an assist. He could be a decent player for the remainder of the season with United needing to find the goals to win them their matches.

United will be seeking to beat Forest and stay in the top four in the Premier League. United Sit in fourth place in the league prior to any matches being played this weekend but should Tottenham Hotspur beat Bournemouth on Saturday, United would slip into fifth place in the league. Third placed Newcastle United face Aston Villa and should they not win at Villa Park, a victory for United over Forest would send them back into third place in the Premier League.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Martial

Substitutes

Butland; Williams, Jurado; Fred, Pellistri, Iqbal; Weghorst, Elanga

Nottingham Forest

Navas;

Felipe, McKenna, Niakhate;

Williams, Freuler, Danilo, Lodi;

Gibbs-White;

Awoniyi, Johnson

Substitutes

Hennessy; Worrall, Toffolo; Mangala, Shelvey, Lingard; Surridge, Dennis, Ayew

United and Forest have met 11 times in the Premier League. United have won eight times, drawing twice with Forest winning once. United have scored 34 goals, winning no penalties. Forest have scored six goals, winning no penalties. United have kept six clean sheets against Forest, who have kept none. United players have been shown 15 yellow cards with Forest players shown 21 yellow cards in this fixture. Neither team has had a player sent of in the Premier League.

This will be the fourth match between United and Forest this season. United beat Forest 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League back in December 2022 with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred scoring the goals. United also met Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final over two legs beating them 5-0 on aggregate; 3-0 at the City Ground with Rashford, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes scoring the goals with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford with Martial and Fred scoring.

Jonathan Greening, Scott Wootton, Roy Keane, Danny Higginbotham, Lee Martin, Andy Cole, John Curtis, Viv Anderson, Teddy Sheringham, Michael Stewart, Federico Macheda, Neil Webb, Saidy Janko, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson have all played for both United and Forest. The stand out players here are Roy Keane, who signed for United just £3.75 million, Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham – who all won the treble with United in the 1998/99 season.

Written by John Walker