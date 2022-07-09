Erik ten Hag explains why he signed ‘modern left-back’ Tyrell Malacia this summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained by he signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord this summer. The 22-year-old Netherlands international sealed his move to United on Tuesday with the player training with his new teammates before heading out to Thailand on the preseason tour.

Malacia seemed destined to sign for French Ligue 1 side Olimpique Lyonnais but United hijacked that deal with the player jumping at the chance for play for United and Ten Hag. The Dutch manager, 52 was seemingly over the moon to sign his compatriot.

In his final season at Feyenoord, Malacia Ade a total of 50 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and five assists with the club reaching the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, in its inaugural season, losing to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma 1-0.

The United manager spoke to the official Manchester United website about why the club launched a move to sign Malacia, confirming that he was the modern left-back, suiting his profile therefore being a strength to his plan for the coming season. Ten Hag said:

“I think he’s the modern left-back or full-back. He suits the profile [we were looking for] and most important from every full-back is that he closes the right area.”

Ten Hag saw Malacia in the flesh every time Ajax faced Feyenoord, which under the Dutch manager saw seven wins in the eight matches played whilst the 52-year-old was managing the club – Malacia played in five of those matches, seeing himself sent off in one of them.

Malacia is a player who is considered as a dynamic defender, contributing both in defence and attack which is why he is now a United player. Ten Hag believes that the 22-year-old can be a real asset for United and he will be a threat in the Premier League and beyond. He said:

“He can also take part in the offensive side of our game, and he can do that really well. I think he will really contribute to the team.”

United flew to Thailand on Friday and have already trained in Bangkok where they will face Liverpool on Tuesday. The club will then fly to Australia where they will face Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. Malacia will be seeking to get some minutes under his belt in these matches.

Written by John Walker