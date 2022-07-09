Lisandro Martínez ready to battle with Ajax for Manchester United move – reports

Manchester United target Lisandro Martínez is reportedly ready to ‘go to war’ with Ajax to force a transfer that will reunite the player with former manager Erik ten Hag. The report comes from Steve Bates of The Mirror just days after United met Ajax’s £43 million fee for the Argentinian.

It is stated that Martínez has likely ‘kicked his last ball’ for the Dutch champions and that the player may well refuse to continue training with the club in order to get his own way. Granted, it may not be the best way to force a transfer as United would like to have good relations with Ajax.

United reportedly made a £43 million offer for the player in the past few days which was going to be dealt with by Ajax’s board of directors, who rejected the bid. Now United may have to pay £50 million to sign the 24-year-old Argentinian this summer.

It was stated in the report, coming from a source close to the Argentinian saying that the player is losing patience with Ajax, who had hoped to start a bidding war between United and Arsenal for the defender. But Martínez has made it clear that it is United where he wants to continue his career.

The player seems to be pushing Ajax to let the deal be completed in the next 48 hours so the player can get all the formalities completed with United and embark on the clubs preseason tour – presumably to Australia where they will play three matches after facing Liverpool in Bangkok.

Martínez and his agent have so far stayed silent, showing respect for both parties at this time but crucial talks will be held with the club in a matter of days. Ten Hag has been pushing United to get a deal done for Martínez, presumably annoyed at the time taken to sign his targets.

It always seems to be targets for United that seem to be complicated with other clubs getting deals done in the background with minimal problem. Whether that is true though remains to be seen because the media love talking about United, it puts the food on the table for them.

United also seem to be struggling to get a deal for Frenkie de Jong over the line with various reports covering each eventuality over the past week with a Hokey Cokey game being played by various journalists, who even seem to discredit themselves at times.

It would seem that De Jong, if he is ever signed by United would miss the majority of the preseason tour, perhaps being involved in one or both of the last two matches. Martínez though could head to Australia for some or all of the three matches, possibly with Christian Eriksen.

Written by John Walker