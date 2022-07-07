Lisandro Martínez has chosen Manchester United to continue his career; €50 million bid placed – reports

Manchester United target Lisandro Martínez has reportedly chose the Old Trafford club as his new destination this summer linking up with Erik ten Hag once again. These reports come from his native Argentina via Gastón Edul of TyC Sports.

It is stated that Martínez has chosen to continue his career at United under Ten Hag, who was the manager that made him stronger as a player, which helped his decision. It is now down to United to agree a fee with Ajax with personal terms not seen as a problem.

However, with Arsenal’s interest in the player also concrete, if United were not able to agree a fee with Ajax and Arsenal were, the Argentinian would move to Arsenal as he wants to play in the Premier League this coming season. A €50 million bid has been placed according to Mike Verweij.

United have been credited with an interest in Martínez for a few weeks now and initially it looked like the club were going to dig their heels in and retain the player, along with Antony. But the Argentinian has made it clear that he wants to move this summer which seems to be happening.

Arsenal have had a few bids for the player turned down and United have been tipped to be the club that could reach a deal with Ajax reuniting the player and his former manager. It would be a positive signing for United as the defence needs strengthening.

Martínez can play in the centre of the defence, fill in at left-back, which is not expected to be an issue with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia competing, also being able to play in a defensive midfield position – although he has not played there consistently – it is an option though.

It was reported earlier in the day that Ajax would seek £106 million for both Martínez and Antony this summer, which is a pretty competitive fee for both players considering the average price for an full international seems to be over £50 million at this time.

United will have paid more on players that have not offered much going forward; Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba are two names to be thrown out there, but there have been many others post-Sir Alex Ferguson. It would seem that United’s transfer business is starting to develop into something.

United will fly to Thailand on Friday to embark on the preseason tour this summer. They will face Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday before heading to Australia where they will face Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in Melbourne and Aston Villa in Perth.

Written by John Walker