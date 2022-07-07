Manchester United to hijack Ajax’s deal to sign Brian Brobbey? Erik ten Hag will need a striker

Manchester United are reportedly seeking to hijack Ajax’s attempt to sign Brian Brobbey from RB Leipzig this summer. It has been reported by German site BILD that Erik ten Hag’s side holds interest in the 20-year-old who left Ajax last summer.

The centre-forward did not settle at the German club and was loaned back to Ajax for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. Brobbey made 13 appearances for RB Leipzig, failing to score a single goal, assisting three times. He seemed more settled at Ajax.

In 13 appearances at Ajax last season, Brobbey scored eight goals, assisting one more, ending the season on a more positive note that it started. He only played 90 minutes on one occasion, the 2-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the final of the KNVB Cup.

It seems to be a strange one that United would try to hijack this deal, but it could be a ruse to get Ajax to complete the deal as soon as possible. Although, Ten Hag seems to be interested in a lot of current and former Ajax players as he knows how they work and they know how he works.

Some will be critical of this attempt, but the Dutch manager is trying to build a team that plays to his system and bringing in players who do not need to adapt is the best thing at this time. It is the United players that may need to worry as they could become droppable.

It is suggested by BILD that RB Leipzig would be seeking to receive €15 million (£12.6 million) for the 20-year-old this summer, which is a pretty competitive fee for the player, who may not be ready to be the first-choice striker, but could make some substantial growth in the Premier League.

Last season, Brobbey missed 15 matches to injury, suffering from a muscle injury whilst ai Leipzig, missing six matches then suffered a medial collateral ligament knee injury at Ajax, missing nine matches. This could be a worry for United but it is not really a sever injury but could lead to one.

With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo up in the air, and the fact that United have Anthony Martial as a striker at the club, despite the fact he started out as a left-winger, signing a striker will be a must for United – which was a necessity anyway following the departure of Edinson Cavani.

Of course, Ten Hag could also promote the likes of Joe Hugill or Charlie McNeill but that would be a risk for both the club and the development of the players – therefore signing a player that has worked under him before, might actually be a blessing in disguise, if the reports are in fact true.

Written by John Walker