£106 million will get both Lisandro Martínez and Antony for Manchester United this summer

It is a big price to pay but just over £100 million for two players is good value

7 July 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on £106 million will get both Lisandro Martínez and Antony for Manchester United this summer

Manchester United have been told that £106 million would get both Antony and Lisandro Martínez from Ajax this summer. Erik ten Hag has been keen to sign both players to add to his United squad this summer but prices quoted were quite high.

It was suggested that £43 million could have signed the Argentinian defender with £69 million getting the Brazilian winger, which is £112 million, therefore this price for both players would be considered a bit of a bargain, providing United do not anger Ajax with a lowball offer.

This has been reported by Duncan Castle of the Daily Record. It could well be that United’s summer transfer window starts to show signs of being a positive one. Tyrell Malacia has already been signed and United are aiming to get Christian Eriksen completed at some stage too.

This would leave Frenkie de Jong on the back burner with problems aiming to be resolved at some point, even with Chelsea seeking to sign the player with reports from Spain attributing this, but it could well be a story to keep the saga running, rather than something to worry about.

The report states that both Antony and Martínez have placed pressure on the Dutch champions to let them leave the club this summer. United seem the only team interested in Antony with the player relishing his time with Ten Hag, although Arsenal are interested in Martínez.

Martínez can feature in the centre of defence, also filling in at left-back and in defensive midfield, and with Malacia already signed, United are heavy in the left-back role so that probably won’t be an option or a solution. Strengthening the defence and defensive midfield is a must this summer.

Antony would offer some competition to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in the wide positions, which has a lot of options and with United likely to lose Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, it may not be the best attacking option to go for.

But that said, Ten Hag knows what he wants to create at this club more than I do, so I will let him take action on what he wants to implement and look at it when and if it happens. Ten Hag has a good relationship with both players and that could be the difference here.

United will embark on their preseason tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday, facing Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday before taking on Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa on the Australian leg of the tour in the days afterwards.

Written by John Walker

About John Walker 1608 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

Feature

Confirmed XI: Henderson, Bailly, Fernandes, James and Rashford start against Real Sociedad; Diallo and Shoretire on the bench

18 February 2021 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Henderson, Bailly, Fernandes, James and Rashford start against Real Sociedad; Diallo and Shoretire on the bench

Manchester United return to UEFA Europa League action when they face Real Sociedad at the Juventus Stadium in Turin in the round of 32 first leg this evening. United exited the group stages of the […]

First Team

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms that pre-season and transfers have been ‘thrown up in the air’ because of the coronavirus pandemic

11 July 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms that pre-season and transfers have been ‘thrown up in the air’ because of the coronavirus pandemic

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United’s transfer strategy and pre-season plans are up in the air because of the coronavirus pandemic that swept the world, cancelling football for just over three months from […]

First Team

Manchester United speculation is affecting Jadon Sancho, says BVB assistant coach

31 May 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Manchester United speculation is affecting Jadon Sancho, says BVB assistant coach

Manchester United transfer target Jadon Sancho has been affected by the speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League, according to Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Edin Terzic. The England winger return to his […]