Confirmed XI: McTominay and Amrabat to play together in the midfield against City! Hojlund to bag a goal or two?

United will need strength and depth on the bench if they are to get a result against City!

29 October 2023 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: McTominay and Amrabat to play together in the midfield against City! Hojlund to bag a goal or two?

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action at Old Trafford this weekend as they welcome rivals Manchester City to the Theatre of Dreams. Erik ten Hag’s team looks to be in better shape after recording three wins in a row in their last three matches.

United sit eighth in the Premier League at the time of publishing with City sitting in second place. There are six points between the two teams. United are having a terrible start to the campaign but to be that close to City, who are two points adrift of the top spot is not all that bad.

United have beaten Brentford, Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen in the last three matches. United have not been a clinical side but seem to be getting better. Ten Hag will be seeking to get a good result against City but it is expected that City could overpower them easily.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Evans, Lindelof;

Amrabat, McTominay;

Fernandes, Eriksen, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Varane; Mount, Mainoo, Hannibal; Martial, Garnacho, Antony

Manchester City

Ederson;

Walker, Dias, Gvardiol;

Stones, Rodri;

Foden, Alvarez, Silva, Grealish;

Haaland

Substitutes

Ortega; Ake, Lewis, Gomez, Bobb, Nunes, Kovacic, Phillips, Doku

United need to start showing their ability to grind out victories against those teams who are considered to be stronger and better than them. City is one of those teams whose investment has been equal to United in the past decade but have done much better.

Ten Hag’s side needs to start on the front foot and have the confidence to beat them, because they can at the end of the day. It is always possible for City to be beaten – they have lost twice in the Premier League this season – only Spurs and Arsenal are unbeaten at this time.

United have many talented players in their squad but they are not performing as they should. So those problems need to be addressed at some point this season and the general confidence of the club needs to be raised – the Glazers selling up could achieve that.

Written by John Walker

Avatar photo
About John Walker 2020 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Ratings: Casemiro and Martinez put the fire into United’s belly; Martial needed back urgently; Varane out for the foreseeable future

22 October 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Player Ratings Comments Off on Ratings: Casemiro and Martinez put the fire into United’s belly; Martial needed back urgently; Varane out for the foreseeable future

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. United were the better team in the first half but were shocking in the second. Scott McTominay gave away a penalty, which […]

First Team

Boubakary Soumare reportedly torn between Manchester United and Chelsea; is he what United needs?

20 January 2020 John Walker First Team, Managers, News, Opinion, Transfer Rumours Comments Off on Boubakary Soumare reportedly torn between Manchester United and Chelsea; is he what United needs?

Manchester United have been linked to a whole host of footballers since the summer; many have no chance of becoming true but others seem to have something to them with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking a […]