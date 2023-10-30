Preview: United must show some desire against Newcastle. Ten Hag needs to get a reaction from this under performing squad!

Manchester United -v- Newcastle United

Carabao Cup

Old Trafford, Manchester

Wednesday 1 November 2023, KO 20:15 GMT

Manchester United face Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening days after their calamitous 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side have now lost five of their ten matches in the league this season.

United have had one convincing victory this season and that was in the Carabao Cup against Crystal Palace, which isn’t really something to wrote home about as it was a relaxed Palace team, so that said, it is time for the United players to put a shift in and show they want to win.

Ten Hag is on the ropes at the minute with moronic sections of the fanbase calling for his head to bring in another manager to restart this again and see the same results. The has happened with every manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. It’s not the manager – it’s the club!

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

City 3-0 L, Copenhagen 1-0 W, Sheffield 2-1 W, Brentford 2-1 W, Galatasaray 3-2 L, Palace 1-0 L

Goals: 4 – Casemiro, 3 – Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 3 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 2 – Christian Eriksen, 1 – Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Newcastle – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Wolves 2-2 D, Dortmund 1-0 L, Palace 4-0 W, West Ham 2-2 D, PSG 4-1 W, Burnley 2-0 W

Goals: 7 – Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, 3 – Miguel Almirón, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff, 2 – Dan Burn, 1 – Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimarães, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schär, Sandro Tonali

Assists: 7 – Kieran Trippier, 4 – Jacob Murphy, 2 – Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimarães, 1 – Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Newcastle have met four times in the Carabao Cup. United have won three times with Newcastle winning once. United have scored 11 goals, keeping one clean sheet. Newcastle have scored three goals keeping one clean sheet. They last met in the final last season.

The first match between the two sides was in 1976 when United won 7-2. In 1994 Newcastle beat United 2-0. In 2012 United won 2-1 and in the final last season, won 2-0. All of United’s victories they have been the home team, playing twice at Old Trafford and once at Wembley.

Peter Beardsley, Keith Gillespie, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, Guiseppe Rossi, Danny Simpson, Alan Smith, Louis Saha, Gabriel Obertan and Michael Owen have all played for both United and Newcastle. There are some great players that have played for both teams.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee) Luke Shaw (other) and Amad Diallo (knee) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is out of action at this time due to personal problems at the club. United will need to wait a bit longer for a fully fit squad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh) and Casemiro (ankle/foot) both have 50% chances of being fit to face Newcastle at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. United will have to make do with the players they have at this time – who don’t seem to be capable of looking interested in matches.

Harvey Barnes (ankle/foot), Elliot Anderson (lower back), Alexander Isak (groin/hip/pelvic), Sven Botman (knee), Lewis Miley (illness) and Jacob Murphy (shoulder) are all ruled out because of injury/illness. Sandro Tonali has been suspended for breaking rules related to betting.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Reguilon;

Fernandes, Amrabat, Eriksen;

Pellistri, Hojlund, Garnacho

Predicted Newcastle Starting XI – 4-3-3

Pope;

Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn;

Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton;

Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Match Prediction

United need to start bucking up their ideas as the performance, or whatever you want to call it, against City was poor. The players did not seem to care and had no idea how to change the game. They are paid a lot of money to do their jobs and its not worth it.

The United of old would have done everything they could to get a result against City but this team just seem to be happy to turn up, do whatever they do in training and turn up for matches. Whatever they do, they still get the same wages each week and soon there will be a backlash.

If the worst happens, these United players will be playing with their careers at the club because of the ownership does change, especially if Qatar are still in the running, the backing will be there to ship out the under performers and bring in players who will play for the shirt.

Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle United

Written by John Walker