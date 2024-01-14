Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names his XI against Spurs! Will Martinez, Shaw and Casemiro return? Mainoo to get a chance again?

United need to get the better of Spurs or face an even bigger struggle in the Premier League!

14 January 2024

Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will need to get his team back to winning ways in the league as they look to start 2024 in good stead following their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.

United have had a massive injury crisis to deal with over the first part of the season which has seen at least four defenders out of action at the same time and some experienced members of the midfield were also out at the same time which gave United some major problems.

The injury crisis is coming to an end for United now, so the players will need to get up to speed and start grinding out the results to try and end the season in much better stead than they started. Spurs started well initially but have dropped places in the league sitting in fifth with United in eighth.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot;

Mainoo, Eriksen;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Martinez, Kambwala; Casemiro, McTominay; Antony, Pellistri, Forson

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario;

Porro, van de Ven, Romero, Udogie;

Skipp, Bentancur, Hojbjerg;

Johnson, Richarlison, Werner

Substitutes

Forster, Austin, Dragusin, Dorrington, Royal, Santiago, Donley, Gil

United will need to find their form quickly now that the injury crisis at the club is all but over. It could be that the likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro are back in action, which would be great for Ten Hag with United needing a win in the Premier League.

United have been good at times this season, especially in the Champions League but have fallen short on the number goals conceded, which was to be expected with a whole host of players on the injury list – now it could be that United’s season starts well with wins needed to better their form.

Spurs will be a tough test for United, especially as they still have that new manager bounce, which turned them into title challengers for a stage, although they have fallen short of that at this time – but it could change for them. United need to be in much better form to raise their league position.

Written by John Walker

