Confirmed XI: Rashford leads the line against Spurs; Martial on the bench; Maguire not involved at all

Manchester United return to Premier League action this evening as they face Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. United have not placed in the Premier League since their 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. Over the last week United saw their participation in the UEFA Europa League come to an end with a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Sevilla but reach the Emirates FA Cup final with. 7-6 penalty victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Erik ten Hag currently has a problem with injury with both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez out of action with the Frenchman having a chance to feature in the FA Cup final but the Argentinian seeing out the remainder of the season recovering from surgery. Harry Maguire will be eligible to feature for United against after being suspended in the FA Cup pantry victory over Brighton for two yellow cards in the earlier rounds. United have more options again.

The main problem for United is the lack of goalscoring ability. But that is something that can be overcome with players stepping up and playing for the badge on their shirt. Spurs though – that is a different story. Their 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United has caused more problems for them this season and Christian Stellini ended up being replaced by Ryan Mason for the remainder of the season. United will have a big job against the hurt Spurs side – so will need to push to win.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Sancho;

Rashford

Substitutes

Butland; Malacia, Williams; Sabitzer, Fred, Pellistri; Martial, Weghorst, Elanga

Tottenham Hotspur

Forster;

Romero, Dier, Lenglet;

Porro, Skipp, Højbjerg, Perisic;

Richarlison, Son;

Kane

Substitutes

Austin, Sanchez, Davies, Tanganga, Sarr, Moura, Danjuma, Kulusevski, Mundle

United and Spurs have met 61 times in the Premier League. United have won 39 times, drawn 12 times and lost 10 times. United have scored 106 goals, winning eight penalties, scoring all of them. Spurs have scored 59 goals, won two penalties, scoring both of them. United have kept 29 clean sheets with Spurs keeping eight. Discipline has been an issue with United players shown 109 yellow cards and four red cards. Spurs players have been shown 96 yellow cards and one red card.

Earlier this season, United beat Spurs 2-0 at Old Trafford with goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes. United have won the last four meetings with Spurs after that 6-1 humiliation during the 2020/21 season. In those four matches, United have scored 11 goals, conceding three – keeping two clean sheets. Ten Hag will be savouring this match as it will give United a good chance of confirming their top four place in the Premier League this season.

Jack Hall, Jimmy Brown, Garth Crooks, Alan Brazil, Terry Gibson, Chris McGrath, Fraizer Campbell, Chris Jones, Zeki Fryers, Teddy Sheringham, Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick have played for both United and Spurs in the history of the two clubs. Carrick, Sheringham and Berbatov will be seen as the most successful players with all three of them winning what Spurs have never achieved. Just to make the supporters of the club feel a bit more embarrassed about their failure.

Written by John Walker