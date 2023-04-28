Ratings: Shaw and Sancho did well in Spurs draw; Eriksen turned back the years on return to Spurs; Martial poor

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday evening. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for United in the seventh minute, assisted by Marcus Rashford. At the end of the first half, Rashford scored his 29th goal of the season, assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Spurs got back into the match through Pedro Porro in the 56th minute with Heung-min Son equalising in the 79th minute.

United started well against Spurs and almost found a breakthrough in the third minute with Casemiro trying a through ball into Marcus Rashford but the England forward was caught offside. In the seventh minute of the match, Jadon Sancho had the ball in the back of the net – his sixth goal of the season. Rashford played the assist for his compatriot, getting his ninth of the season. United had the best possible start against Spurs, who needed to hit back in this match.

Rashford had a shot on goal in the 13th minute of the match, which was off target. Richarlison also had a shot on goal in the same minute, which was saved by David De Gea. Six minutes later, Sancho has two shots on goal blocked as United were seeking to go clear in the match. Come the 21st minute, Pedro Porro was on the search for a Spurs goal after Harry Kane played it into him, but he was off target. Bruno Fernandes then had a shot blocked three minutes later.

Fernandeshad another shot in the 25th mute of the match, which was saved by Fraser Forster. Three minutes later Ivan Perisic had a shot on goal, which was saved by De Gea. Son Heung-Min then had a shot just before the half hour, which was blocked. Fernandes got another shot on goal in the 33rd minute, which was also blocked. Rashford the had an attempt on goal in the 39th minute, which was saved. Harry Kane had one a minute later too, missing the target altogether.

Rashford had another shot saved in the 41st minute of the match with United seeking to end the half in good stead, even seeking a second goal to given them a cushion. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was the fist player to be booked, getting a yellow card in the 41st minute of the match. Christian Eriksen missed a shot on goal in the 42nd minute of the match. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was then booked for a challenge in the 43rd minute, him too receiving a yellow card.

Perisic had a shot on goal in the 43rd minute of the match, which was saved by De Gea. Spurs were too seeking to end the half on level terms. That was not to be the case though. Rashford scores his 29th goal of the season in the 44th minute with Bruno Fernandes getting his 12th assist of the season. It was a great finish for the England forward, who is well on his way to breaking 30 goals this season with eight more matches remaining, including the Emirates FA Cup final.

At the start of the second half, there were no substitutions for either team. Pedro Porro has a shot on goal in the 48th minute of the match but it was blocked. Højbjerg had a shot two minutes later, missing the target. Six minutes later, Spurs were back in the match with Porro finding the back of the net. Wan-Bissaka had a shot saved in the 57th minute with United seeking to restore the two-goal cushion, but it was never going to change the scoreline.

Antony had a shot on the 58th minute of the match but it was saved by Forster. Victor Lindelof was booked for a challenge in the 59th minute of the match. Højbjerg then had a shot on goal a minute later, missing the target. Spurs made their first substation on the 61st minute with Dejan Kulusevski replacing Richarlison. United then made a double substitution with Anthony Martial and Fred replacing Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho. Kane had a shot blocked in the 62nd.

Spurs then started to try and equalise with Højbjerg having a shot saved in the 63rd minute and Son, Kulusevski and Eric Dier all missing the target between the 66th and the 69th minutes. Ten Hag then made another double substitution in the 71st minute with Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Antony. Kane then had a shot saved in the 75th minute as Spurs looked to get a hold on United and pressure them going forward.

Spurs made a double substitution in the 77th minute with Arnaut Danjuma and Ben Davies replacing Pedro Porro and Ivan Perisic. Spurs were back in the match in the 79th minute with a goal from Son Heung-Min. United needed to find a winner or drop points, not that it would be the end of the world because they have two games in hand of both Spurs and Aston Villa and still have a foot into the UEFA Champions League next season, finishing at least fourth.

United tried to get straight back into it with Rashford having a shot on goal in the 84th minute of the match. However, he missed the target. Spurs made another substitution in the 87th minute with Japhet Tanganga replacing Son Heung-Min. United tried to get another goal but it just was not coming. In the few minutes that were played at the end of the match, Casemiro had an headed effort on goal, which was off target and Fred saw an attempt blocked.

It was a 2-2 draw on the night for United and Spurs. United stayed in fourth place in the Premier League, six points clear of Spurs with two games in hand. Aston Villa are also six points adrift of United but United also have two games in hand over them, which will still be the case after they have played on Sunday at Old Trafford. Ten Hag will be seeking to get another win for United at Old Trafford, which will keep United in a prominent position this season.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: The Spanish goalkeeper made some routine saved to deny Spurs with United leading 1-0 and just before United doubled their lead at the end of the first half. However, in the second half, Spurs scored twice. ★★★★★★★

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: The right-back was confident on the ball, also getting involved in the final third. United were pretty dominant in the first half. That said, it all changed in the second half. Replaced by Malacia. ★★★★★★

Victor Lindelof: The Swedish ice man was sold again playing alongside Luke Shaw. He was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off after his foul on Hueng-Min Son after he had already been booked. ★★★★★★★

Luke Shaw: Played for an eighth time in the centre of the defence for United and once again, United were unbeaten. He read the danger well and did what he needed to do. Ten Hag has a utility player in his squad. ★★★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: Started at left-back again and did well against Pedro Porro. Played in his favoured right-back role in the second half as Tyrell Malacia was brought on. He was off the pace when Son scored the equaliser. ★★★★★★

Casemiro: The Brazilians invaluable against Spurs and did well txobreak up attacks. He was involved in United’s second goal and also could have scored himself late on in the match, which would have been good for United. ★★★★★★

Christian Eriksen: The Danish international was warmly welcomed back to Spurs. In the first half, he was in great form really turning back the years. Spurs struggled to stop him. United were not as good when he was replaced by Fred. ★★★★★★★

Antony: The Brazilian was bright against Spurs and worked well with Aaron Wan-Bissaka again, especially in the first half. However, in the second half, it seemed to be Spurs getting the good chances. Replaced by Weghorst. ★★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Glad he was not injured, missing this match. He put in a great appearances and was creative. Got an assist, giving his 12 this season. He hit the crossbar late in the match, which he will be mad about. ★★★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: Showed up from the start of the match and in seven minutes, had United ahead with a sublime finish. It was a great performance for the winger, who needed something like that to get him started. ★★★★★★★

Marcus Rashford: Led the line for United impressively. Scored his 29th goal of the season. Switched to a wing position when Martial came on, which was not the right decision – he should have led the line still. ★★★★★★★

Substitutes

Anthony Martial: Replaced Sancho 61′. Not sure he was up to taking on Spurs. I get the impression that his head is not in the right place. For a player with so much potential, he doesn’t half let United down. ★★★★

Fred: Replaced Eriksen 61′. Came on offering energy but despite doing that, United lacked something. Eriksen should have stayed on the pitch in my opinion as he was the best player of the first half. ★★★★★

Tyrell Malacia: Replaced Wan-Bissaka 71′. He was not as commanding of his area as he should have been. This led to Spurs’ equaliser, which was not good for United. He needs to learn from this and improve himself. ★★★★

Wout Weghorst: Replaced Antony 71′. He is a very committed player for United. However, in terms of getting something from the game, other than his work ethic and the fact he loves playing for United, he needs goals. ★★★★★

Match Information

Goals: Pedro Porro 56′, Son Heung-Min 79′; Jadon Sancho 7′, Marcus Rashford 44′

Assists: Harry Kane 79′; Marcus Rashford 7′, Bruno Fernandes 44′

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Malacia 71′), Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen (Fred 61′); Antony (Weghorst 71′), Fernandes, Sancho (Martial 61′); Rashford

Substitutes Not Used: Butland; Williams; Sabitzer, Pellistri; Elanga

Bookings: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg 41′; Aaron Wan-Bissaka 43′, Victor Lindelof 59′

Written by John Walker