Saša Kalajdžić of VfB Stuttgart has become a possibility for Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are looking at the possibility of signing Saša Kalajdžić from VfB Stuttgart this summer with the club seeking a ‘striker with more physical presence than the present options of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and the possibly departing Ronaldo‘.

The 25-year-old striker is 6ft 7in and has received comparisons to former England striker Peter Crouch because of his function as an out-and-out target man. It is about time United started looking to sign a striker as Cristiano Ronaldo’s stance on leaving still remains.

United have just Anthony Martial aside of Ronaldo and he missed the opening match of the season due to a small injury, which shows that the entire club would have been derailed with the reliance on Martial for the entire season, which will not help United at all.

Kalajdžić has spent the last three seasons at Stuttgart and has a contract that expires in the summer of 2023, which is one of the reasons why it is suggested that he could be signed for £20 million this summer. Everton and Chelsea have held interest in the player this summer.

So far this season, the 25-year-old has made one appearance in the Bundesliga, not yet scoring a goal but getting an assist. During the 2021/22 season, Kalajdžić made 15 appearances, scoring six goals and two assists – missing a proportion of the season due to a shoulder injury.

The player has sought to find out what the future holds for him being that he’s into the final year of his contract and after Stuttgart’s 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig on Sunday, he said;

“I don’t know myself how my future will turn out but that will become apparent in the next few weeks or as soon as possible, but I can’t influence many things either.”

Kalajdžić, 25, started out at FC Admira Wacker Mödling where he made a total of 35 appearances, scoring 12 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. Since moving to VfB Stuttgart, he has made a total of 58 appearances, scoring 24 goals and 10 assists.

United have obviously sought to bring in a striker already this summer with Benjamin Šeško a target but the initial price of £55 million was baulked at, only to see him sign a deal with RB Leipzig for next summer costing £20 million, which seems like United are always to be overcharged.

The Old Trafford club were also interested in signing Marko Arnautović this summer, but supporters of the club put an end to that based on the allegations of racism that seem to have followed the player in the recent past, which would have degraded the club.

