John Murtough set to secure fourth summer signing after boarding flight on Tuesday

Manchester United football director John Murtough has reportedly travelled to meet the agent (and Mother) of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to secure the fourth new signing of the summer. It was reported on Monday that United had agreed a £15 million deal for the midfielder.

The meeting with Veronique Rabiot will try and find agreement on personal terms to sign the 27-year-old this summer. It is not the first time that he has been linked to United but this seems to be the first time he has been pursued to sign for the club.

It is well known that Veronique is a difficult negotiator and has lots of practice with her son playing for many clubs at youth level, including Créteil, Alfortville, Manchester City, Pau FC, Pôle Espoirs before moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

Rabiot, 27, had two years at PSG B before making it in the first team where he was a player for around seven years. He was loaned out to Toulouse before eventually leaving Paris for Juventus in the summer of 2019, when he was linked to United.

Rabiot made 13 appearances for Toulouse, scoring one goal and three assists. At PSG, he made 227 appearances, scoring 24 goals and 14 assists. Finally at Juventus, he has so far made 129 appearances, scoring six goals and six assists for the club.

After seeing United spend all summer chasing Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona, whose future still seems very complicated, it seems certain that United could have put more effort into their recruitment. t is said that Erik ten Hag sees Rabiot as a good addition to his squad.

It remains to be seen whether that is the case but United supporters will back the player if his move does in fact get confirmed, as that is what supporters do. Hopefully he will ignite his playing career and start to fulfil his potential in the game?

Rabiot will come with a lot of baggage as his exits from clubs tend to be very tricky with Veronique having many public fallouts, namely with PSG, so United will need to go into this with an open mind knowing what could happen if the club upsets her son.

It was suggested that AS Monaco held interest in the player with Veronique keen if they continued their progression in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, but on Tuesday evening they were knocked out by PSV Eindhoven, winning 3-2 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

