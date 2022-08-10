Croatian right-back targeted by Manchester United as Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Celtic right-back Josip Juranović as Erik ten Hag seeks to strengthen the position this summer. It has been reported by Glasgow Live that United are now showing ‘serious consideration’ in the 26-year-old.

Celtic signed the Croatian last summer from Legia Warsaw in a £2.5 million deal, signing the player on a five-year contract, which will expire in the summer of 2026. He had previously played for Dubrava and Hajduk Split prior to signing for the Polish club.

Juranović has already been targeted by Atletico Madrid and Chelsea so far this summer but links to the Spanish club seem to have died down in July with the links to United coming out in the last few days. There is nothing yet to suggest that either club will sign the player.

The Daily Mail have reported that Juranović is on their list of targets this summer, which does not say much, or how long that list is. It may well be that there are players in all of the positions that Erik ten Hag wants to strengthen this summer, with one or more names in each position.

It was stated earlier in the summer that Aaron Wan-Bissaka has no real future at the Old Trafford club and as long as he can be sold, or at least loaned with an option to buy, the club would be in a position to bring in a replacement. Selling him now would be the best deal for United.

Diogo Dalot started the summer as the first-choice right-back this season and with him prone to mistakes and not making an impact in each and every match, having a different option would be good for both the club and the development of the 23-year-old.

It has been reported that a fee in excess of £15 million could see Celtic sell the Croatian this summer. Chelsea’s interest in the play seemed to be in relation to Barcelona’s interest in Cesar Azpilicueta this summer but he has now signed a new contract at Chelsea.

Lase season, Juranović made 44 appearances throughout the season, for both Legia and Celtic, scoring six goals and four assists. He ended his debut season winning the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup, also being named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year.

Celtic are said to be ‘facing a fight’ to keep hold of Juranović this summer, especially if United’s interest is solid. However, the Scottish champions have UEFA Champions League football with United only participating in the UEFA Europa League, so they have an advantage.

Written by John Walker