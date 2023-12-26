Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names his side to face Villa on Boxing Day! Hojlund to fire home? Mainoo to shine? Defence to be stronger?

Can United frustrate Villa and get the win to stop them challenging the big boys?

26 December 2023

Manchester United will welcome Aston Villa to the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Erik ten Hag will need to get the results at home again as United seek to better their league form after an exit of the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Villa missed their chance to rise to the top of the league on Friday evening after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, which could be something they regret if United manage to get the victory over them. However, under Unai Emery, Villa’s form has massively changed as they look to win.

It should be a good match on Boxing Day evening with both teams likely to put on a good display of their ability, with United so far underachieving this season. The January transfer window is upon us and I am sure players will be linked to the club but United need injured players back first!

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Dalot;

Mainoo, Eriksen;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Kambwala; van de Beek, McTominay, Gore, Hannibal; Antony, Pellistri

Aston Villa

Martinez;

Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Digne;

Bailey, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey;

Dendoncker;

Watkins

Substitutes

Proctor, Marschall, Moreno, Torres, Chambers, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Diaby, Duran

United have been in terrible form this season. Part of this is because of injuries with United playing ten central defensive combinations so far this season in the Premier League. This will start to change when the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof are back.

Ten Hag will need to get his team working well both in attack and defence. The attacking line is a major problem at this time with creativity lacking and the striker not getting much service – yet criticised because he has not been able to score a Premier League goal this season.

United will need to start registering more victories in the league or they could start to slide down the league table, which is not what needs to be happening. As soon as the ownership of the club is sorted and there is stability – things might start to improve. The Glazers need to go!

