Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names his team against Brentford; will Onana, Amrabat, Mount, Pellistri, Garnacho and Hojlund be starting?

Manchester United take on Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s side look to come back from two defeats in their last matches. United were beaten 1-0 by Palace last weekend and 3-2 by Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

It is a worrying time for United, who despite money being spent in the summer, look no better for it. Granted, injuries have cost United with the majority of the defence out injured at this time. But it should not be like this. It has been toxic for years and that’s the Glazers.

United desperately need to change their form and get points on the board. United sit tenth in the Premier League prior to any matches being played this weekend and sit bottom of their group in the UEFA Champions League after two matches and face problems there.

Manchester United

Onana;

Lindelof, Evans, Maguire, Dalot;

Casemiro, Amrabat;

Fernandes, Mount, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Eriksen, van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal; Martial, Antony, Garnacho

Brentford

Strakosha;

Collins, Pinnock, Ajer;

Roerslav, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Hickey;

Mbeumo, Wissa

Substitutes

Balcombe, Ji-Soo, Zanka, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Olakigbe, Brierley, Maupay

United need to find a way to win matches as the form they are in this season is terrible. United have lost six and won four matches so far this season in the ten matches played. Ten Hag will be frustrated that his team, who can do better, aren’t.

United have conceded 18 goals so far this season, scoring 15 which is a major problem for Ten Hag and his coached to solve. Brentford sit 14th in the Premier League table and are just two points worse off than United. Things will need to change here.

United cannot allow mistakes to happen time and time again. Andre Onana has been a terrible goalkeeper so far this season and he seems to have weakened the defence at this time. However, that may change. He does need to improve and so do United.

Written by John Walker