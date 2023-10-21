Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names his team against Sheffield United; United have to beat the Blades for Sir Bobby Charlton

United need to be beating teams like the Blades this season - anything less is not good enough

21 October 2023 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names his team against Sheffield United; United have to beat the Blades for Sir Bobby Charlton

Manchester United will travel to face Sheffield United at Bramble Lane in the Premier League on Saturday evening. It is the first match after the second international break of the season and prior to that United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

United have been in dire form this season – losing more matches than they have won. Their start in the UEFA Champions League has resulted in two defeats, despite United scoring five goals, they conceded seven. Erik ten Hag will need to find a way to boost his team and make them win.

Sheffield have had a poor start to the season and sit bottom of the Premier League with just one point from eight matches. United sit tenth with 12 points from eight matches. They are eight points from the top of the league so have a lot of work to do this season.

Manchester United

Onana;

Lindelof, Maguire, Evans, Dalot;

Amrabat, McTominay;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Varane; Mount, Eriksen, van de Beek, Hannibal; Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri

Sheffield United

Foderingham;

Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas;

Hamer, Vinicius, Norwood;

McAtee;

McBurnie, Archer

Substitutes

Amissah, Seriki, Slimane, Buyabu, Osborn, Fleck, Traore, Brewster, One

United need to find a way to punish their opposition this season. They cannot continue to put in poor performances because the manager has had a rift with one of their teammates. At the end of the day Sancho has not been putting in great performances for the club at all.

There is no player bigger then the club and the manager tends to win but if the players down their tools because of one player who has learned the hard way, it shows them all as petulant and they need to remember, all of them are replaceable. Whether in January or in the summer.

United need points on the board this week in both the Premier League and the Champions League with the starts in both competitions poor and needing more commitment from the players. United have a talented squad and have the tools to get the best from their opposition.

Written by John Walker

Avatar photo
About John Walker 2016 Articles
I support Manchester United, the greatest English football team to have ever existed. Bruno Fernandes is the latest in a long line of players with great ability to play for the club. I idolised Bryan Robson, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona growing up.
Website

Related Articles

First Team

Confirmed XI: Martial starts against Bournemouth; Garnacho benched; Varane and Lindelof in defence

20 May 2023 John Walker First Team, Managers, Opinion, Starting XI Comments Off on Confirmed XI: Martial starts against Bournemouth; Garnacho benched; Varane and Lindelof in defence

Manchester United travel to the South Coast to face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon. Erik ten Hag’s side need to continue their winning ways as their place in the […]

Feature

Preview: Southampton v Manchester United – Premier League

28 November 2020 John Walker Feature, First Team, Managers, Match Previews, News, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: Southampton v Manchester United – Premier League

Southampton -v- Manchester United Premier League St Mary’s, Southampton Sunday 29 November 2020, KO 14:00 GMT Referee: Jonathan Moss Assistants: Marc Perry, Dan Robathan Fourth Official: Graham Scott VAR: Martin Atkinson Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood Manchester United return to Premier League action […]

First Team

Preview: United have the strength to beat Burnley, who will have the will to beat United; Ten Hag will be ready for this

19 December 2022 John Walker First Team, Managers, Match Previews, Opinion Comments Off on Preview: United have the strength to beat Burnley, who will have the will to beat United; Ten Hag will be ready for this

Manchester United -v- Burnley Carabao Cup Old Trafford, Manchester Wednesday 21 December 2022, KO 20:00 GMT Manchester United will go head to head with Championship side Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup […]