Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names his team against Sheffield United; United have to beat the Blades for Sir Bobby Charlton

Manchester United will travel to face Sheffield United at Bramble Lane in the Premier League on Saturday evening. It is the first match after the second international break of the season and prior to that United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at Old Trafford.

United have been in dire form this season – losing more matches than they have won. Their start in the UEFA Champions League has resulted in two defeats, despite United scoring five goals, they conceded seven. Erik ten Hag will need to find a way to boost his team and make them win.

Sheffield have had a poor start to the season and sit bottom of the Premier League with just one point from eight matches. United sit tenth with 12 points from eight matches. They are eight points from the top of the league so have a lot of work to do this season.

Manchester United

Onana;

Lindelof, Maguire, Evans, Dalot;

Amrabat, McTominay;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Varane; Mount, Eriksen, van de Beek, Hannibal; Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri

Sheffield United

Foderingham;

Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas;

Hamer, Vinicius, Norwood;

McAtee;

McBurnie, Archer

Substitutes

Amissah, Seriki, Slimane, Buyabu, Osborn, Fleck, Traore, Brewster, One

United need to find a way to punish their opposition this season. They cannot continue to put in poor performances because the manager has had a rift with one of their teammates. At the end of the day Sancho has not been putting in great performances for the club at all.

There is no player bigger then the club and the manager tends to win but if the players down their tools because of one player who has learned the hard way, it shows them all as petulant and they need to remember, all of them are replaceable. Whether in January or in the summer.

United need points on the board this week in both the Premier League and the Champions League with the starts in both competitions poor and needing more commitment from the players. United have a talented squad and have the tools to get the best from their opposition.

Written by John Walker