Preview: United need to beat Copenhagen; Ten Hag’s side have not registered a point in the Champions League yet!

Manchester United -v- FC Copenhagen

UEFA Champions League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday 24 October 2023, KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. United had to work hard to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening after Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

McTominay then conceded a penalty with the Blades equalising from the spot. A great strike from Diogo Dalot in the 77th minute won the match for United – who should have done so much better against the bottom of the Premier League side on the day Sir Bobby Charlton died.

Tuesday’s match marks the first time United will play at home following the legend’s death so it will be a special day for United supporters at the match to pay tribute to a special man who literally helped the Manchester United we all know and love come to light.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Sheffield 2-1 W, Brentford 2-1 W, Galatasaray 3-2 L, Palace 1-0 L, Palace 3-0 W, Burnley 1-0 W

Goals: 4 – Casemiro, 3 – Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 3 – Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Copenhagen – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Vejle BK 2-1 W, AGF 1-1 D, Bayern 2-1 L, Midtjylland 2-0 L, Lyseng 9-0 W, Brondby 3-2 W

Goals: 7 – Roony Bardghji, Diogo Gonçalves, Orri Óskarsson, 4 – Mohamed Elyounoussi, Jordan Larsson, Lukas Lerager, 3 – Denis Vavro, 2 – Elias Achouri, Viktor Claesson, Rasmus Falk, 1 – Kevin Diks, Victor Froholdt, Valdemar Lund, Noah Sahsah

Assists: 6 – Elias Achouri, 5 – Diogo Gonçalves, 4 – Christian Sörensen, 3 – Orri Óskarsson, 2 – Kevin Diks, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Rasmus Falk, 1 – Nicolai Boilesen, Oscar Højlund, Elias Jelert, Jordan Larsson, Lukas Lerager, Birger Meling, Denis Vavro

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Copenhagen have met three times in European competition. United have won twice drawn no times with Copenhagen winning once. United have scored four goals. Copenhagen have scored one goal. They last met in the Europa League back in 2020 winning 1-0.

United and Copenhagen last met in the Champions League back in 2006, with United winning 3-0 with goals from Paul Scholes, John O’Shea and Kieran Richardson. United then lost 1-0 in the latter group stage game with Marcus Allbäck scoring the only goal of the match.

Johan Guadagno and Rasmus Hojlund are the only two players to have played for United and Copenhagen. Hojlund’s two brothers Emil Hojlund and Oscar Hojlund, both 18, currently play for Copenhagen. There could be a battle of the brothers on Tuesday evening at Old Trafford.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee) Luke Shaw (muscular) and Amad Diallo (knee) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is out of action at this time due to personal problems at the club. United will need to wait a bit longer for a fully fit squad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh) and Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) both have 25% chances of being fit to face Copenhagen on Tuesday evening. Casemiro (ankle/foot) has a 50% chance of being available following his injury sustained during the international break.

William Clem (broken foot) and Nicolai Boilesen (unknown) are the only injury concerns for the Danish side ahead of their visit to the Theatre of Dreams this week. It is expected that United will face another team set to raise their game and win at Old Trafford – they have not succeeded yet!

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon;

Fernandes, Casemiro, Amrabat;

Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Predicted Copenhagen Starting XI – 4-3-3

Grabara;

Jelert, Vavro, Diks, Meling;

Goncalves, Falk, Claesson;

Bardghji, Larsson, Elyounoussi

Match Prediction

United need to start looking like the team they once were, prior to the Glazers ownerhsip and the resulting money grab which they have been part of for the majority of their 18-year ownership. United have a talented squad but right now they are there for the taking.

United so far have no points in the group stages of the Champions League after defeats to both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, despite them being matches in which United have comeback from but not able to win the matches. United need to win this match.

In their last two Premier League matches, United have managed to get the wins they needed to better their league position but in the Champions League, it is a different story for Erik ten Hag’s side. A defeat would make it hard for them to get out of the group stage this season.

Manchester United 2-0 Copenhagen

Written by John Walker