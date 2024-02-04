Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names his team to face the Hammers! Mainoo & Casemiro partner in the midfield? Garnacho, Rashford & Hojlund start?

Manchester United welcome West Ham United and David Moyes to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League. Back in December 2023, United fell to a 2-0 defeat to the Hammers in the league at the London Stadium – something they will need to overcome.

Erik then Hag’s United beat Wolves 4-3 at the Molineux on Thursday evening with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlune, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo all scoring. United were 3-1 up after McTominay scored with Mainoo scoring what turned out to be the winner.

The Hammers have not been in great form recently with just one victory in their last six matches which was a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. Since then they have been taken to a replay against Bristol in the Emirates FA Cup and were knocked out. Poor results in the league need to be reversed too.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Varane; Amrabat, Eriksen, McTominay, Forson; Amad, Antony

West Ham United

Areola;

Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd;

Coufal, Soucek, Alvarez. Emerson;

Kudus, Ward-Prowse;

Bowen

Substitutes

Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Scarles, Phillips, Mubama, Ings, Cornet

United will need to start against the Hammers like they did against Wolves on Thursday evening. United need to start grinding out the much-needed victories at this stage of the season. United rose into seventh place in the league by beating Wolves, a point behind the Hammers.

West Ham have been poor recently but that does not mean they should be written off ahead of this clash. United have been terrible in defence and especially in goal and Andre Onana conceding 50 goals in all competitions, which is terrible form the the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

United will need to start grinding out clean sheets and positive results otherwise they will fall to their worst ever finish in the Premier League – which would be a terrible thing for the club to be doing in the latest era, which seems like it could change again is poor results follow.

Written by John Walker