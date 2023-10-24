Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names team to face Copenhagen; Can Casemiro find fitness to start at Old Trafford?

United need to beat Copenhagen at the Theatre of Dreams tonight of face possible European exit

24 October 2023

Manchester United face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening. United had to work hard to beat Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening after Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the 28th minute.

McTominay then conceded a penalty with the Blades equalising from the spot. A great strike from Diogo Dalot in the 77th minute won the match for United – who should have done so much better against the bottom of the Premier League side on the day Sir Bobby Charlton died.

Tuesday’s match marks the first time United will play at home following the legend’s death so it will be a special day for United supporters at the match to pay tribute to a special man who literally helped the Manchester United we all know and love come to light.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon;

Amrabat;

Fernandes, McTominay;

Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Lindelof, Evans; Mount, Eriksen, Hannibal; Martial, Garnacho, Pellistri

FC Copenhagen

Grabara;

Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert;

Lerager, Falk, Goncalves;

Achouri, Claesson, Elyounoussi

Substitutes

Sander, Dithmer, Khocholava, Sorensen, Tanlongo, Larsson, Babacar, Oskarsson, Boilesen, Lund, Hojlund, Bardghji

United need to start looking like the team they once were, prior to the Glazers ownerhsip and the resulting money grab which they have been part of for the majority of their 18-year ownership. United have a talented squad but right now they are there for the taking.

United so far have no points in the group stages of the Champions League after defeats to both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, despite them being matches in which United have comeback from but not able to win the matches. United need to win this match.

In their last two Premier League matches, United have managed to get the wins they needed to better their league position but in the Champions League, it is a different story for Erik ten Hag’s side. A defeat would make it hard for them to get out of the group stage this season.

Written by John Walker

