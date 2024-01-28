Confirmed XI: Ten Hag names XI to face Newport! Will Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fernandes, Garnacho & Hojlund all start?

Manchester United travel to Wales to face Newport County in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Rodney Parade on Sunday afternoon. United seem to have started 2024 in good form with one victory and one draw in the two matches played so far – a corner turned this season?

Erik ten Hag has seen a number of injured players return to the squad but has also lost some players to the African Cup of Nations with players also being loaned out through the month of January. But the squad seems to be much stronger now that players are back in the squad.

Newport have beaten Oldham Athletic, Barnet and Eastleigh in the three rounds of the FA Coup they have participated in this season, playing replays against both Barnet and Eastleigh to welcome United to the Rodney Parade this weekend. United have beaten Wigan Athletic so far in the cup.

Manchester United

Bayindir;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Mainoo, Casemiro;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Heaton; Maguire, Evans, Kambwala; Eriksen, McTominay, Forson; Amad, Pellistri

Newport County

Townsend;

Mcloughlin, Clarke, Bennett, Delaney, Lewis;

Morris, Charsley, Wildig;

Evans, Palmer-Houlden

Substitutes

Maxted, Jameson, Bondswell, Baker, Payne, Waite, Rai, Zanzala, Wood

United will need to treat this match like they have others and not expect to win easily. It has been shown over time that these new matches for United will be tough as the opposition will be seeking to get bragging rights and knock United out of the Emirates FA Cup, which is not what United need.

Ten Hag will need to have his team ready for the challenge, as there is a change that is exactly what it will be. Newport will be up for this match with it being at home for them. And United will not know what to expect as they travel to a stadium they have not yet played in competitively.

Newport may have the home advantage but United have players who play for their countries internationally and have achieved things in their individual careers with many of these players lifting the Carabao Cup last season, almost a year ago. United, on paper, should win this match.

Written by John Walker