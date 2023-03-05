Confirmed XI: Ten Hag picks strong team for Liverpool clash; Weghorst to bag against the dippers?

Manchester United go head to head with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon. It will be the second match of March and another that United will be seeking to win. It has been a positive few weeks for United; knocking Barcelona out of the UEFA Europa League, beating Newcastle United to win the Carabao Cup and also knocking West Ham United out of the Emirates FA Cup earning a quarter final place against Fulham later in March.

Erik ten Hag has transformed this United team with the signings that he has made, which has also seen the return of the ABUs who are, once again, finding things to moan about related to United and their matches but when similar events occur – silence. It is good to see that return as that was something that I have missed over the last six years since United last lifted a trophy. It has been a good start for the Dutchman, but there is lots of work left to do.

Liverpool have had a poor season which saw them knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Manchester City in the fourth round of the competition, knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup as the holders by Brighton and Hove Albion and their participation in the UEFA Champions League seems unlikely to last longer after a 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the round of 16 first leg. They are also sixth in the Premier League – ten points adrift of United. There is always next year.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

Casemiro, Fred;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Weghorst

Substitutes

Heaton; Maguire, Malacia, Wan-Bissaka; Sabitzer, McTominay; Sancho, Elanga, Garnacho

Liverpool

Alisson;

Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson;

Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott;

Salah, Gakpo, Núñez

Substitutes

Kelleher; Tsimikas, Matip, Bajcetic; Milner, Jones, Carvalho; Firminho, Jota

United and Liverpool have met 61 times in the Premier League. United have won 29 times, drawing 14 times with Liverpool winning 18 times. United have scored 81 goals, winning five penalties, scoring three. Liverpool have scored 77 goals, winning seven penalties, scoring five. United are in great form at this stage of the season sitting third in the league with 49 points from 24 matches and have won their first trophy this season – the Carabao Cup.

United have kept 18 clean sheets in this fixture with Liverpool keeping 17. Discipline has been an issue, as would be expected in a local derby fixture with United players shown 118 yellow cards and 10 red cards with Liverpool players shown 92 yellow cards and seven red cards. This should be a feisty match between the two rivals with United winning this fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scoring the goals.

Tom Chorlton, Jackie Sheldon, Tom Miller, Fred Hopkin, Tommy Reid, Ted Savage, Allenby Chilton, Thomas McNulty, Phil Chisnal and Peter Beardsley all played for Liverpool and United before the Premier League was formed. Michael Owen and Paul Ince have also played for both clubs. Ince won ten trophies with United before leaving for Inter Milan, before playing for Liverpool. Owen won his only Premier League title at United – an embarrassment for Liverpool.

Written by John Walker