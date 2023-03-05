Ratings: United gave up after the second goal with Liverpool scoring seven against them; Ten Hag furious with this defeat

Manchester United were humiliated with a 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League. Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with Darwin Núñez doubling the lead in the 47th minute. Gakpo struck again in the 50th minute before Mohamed Salah struck in the 66th. Núñez got his second in the 75th with Salah getting his in the 83rd minute. Roberto Firmino got the seventh in the 88th minute. A terrible day at Anfield.

It was a mixed start to the match. Harvey Elliott got the first chance on goal in the third minute after Mohamed Salah played the ball into him, he hit a left footed shot from the right side of the box but his shot was blocked. Antony got a shot in the ninth minute from the edge of the box, but his attempt was blocked too. Salah missed the target for Liverpool in the 14th minute of the match after Fabinho played the ball into him, shooting from outside of the box.

Elliott again failed to get something from a shot on goal in the 16th minute of the match from a set piece, using his left foot from a central position inside the United box, missing the target. Jordan Henderson saw a shot blocked in the 19th minute of the match, shooting from inside the box. Darwin Núñez missed the target in the same minute, shooting from the centre of the box. Liverpool were getting more chances on goal in the opening stages of the match.

In the 22nd minute, Andrew Robertson saw an effort on goal blocked with Lisandro Martinez doing everything he could to stop Liverpool from scoring. Núñez had a shot blocked a minute later after Robertson played the ball into him. Bruno Fernandes had a great chance in the 26th minute but he missed the target. Luke Shaw played a through ball into Marcus Rashford in the 27th minute of the match but he forced a save from Alisson. It was a good chance for United.

Diogo Dalot had a chance on goal in the 33rd minute after Shaw plated a cross into him. The Portuguese right-back headed his effort from the centre of the box with Alisson making the save to deny him. Fabinho became the first player in the book after he fouled Rashford with United winning a free-kick. Fernandes then tried a through ball into the box with Casemiro getting on the end of it and finding the back of the net, but he was offside.

In the 43rd minute, Liverpool opened the scoring. Cody Gakpo did well on the attack, beat his man and launched a shot on goal with his left foot, beating David De Gea and getting the ball into the far bottom corner of the goal. What an eruption it was for him – you just know that the media will be full of stories suggesting United missed out on a great talent now. Typical articles from poor journalists with nothing better to do. It will be funny though.

Fernandes was caught offside in the 45th minute of the match after Martinez tried a through ball into him with United 1-0 down. United needed to be so much better in the second half of the match as in the first half, there was nothing special from them. Recent results will show that United tend to be better in the second half when they are a goal down, so it would be up to Erik ten Hag to get his team purring in the second half of the match – something he has done so many times.

Two minutes were added on at the end of the half with United trailing. There were no further chances on goal for United. Ten Hag knew what he had to get from his team now. United had players on the bench who could offer something against Liverpool with a 1-0 scoreline at the end of the first half not all that problematic. The Anfield crowd loved Gakpo’s goal, which was a good finish for the lad to be fair. United needed to work harder to get the result they desired.

There were no substitutions for either side at the start of the second half. Núñez doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 47th minute of the match after Elliott played the ball into him. What a start it was for Liverpool. Antony had a shot on goal in the 49th minute after being fed by Fred but Alisson made the save. Liverpool scored again a minute later – Gakpo again with Salah getting the assist. United needed a miracle to get back from this deficit. Ten Hag will be furious.

Antony was booked in the 53rd minute of the match for a foul, which was a harsh booking in my opinion. Liverpool seemed to be a lot livelier in the second half, seeing to punish United, which was happening in real time. Fernandes had a chance in the 54th minute of the match with a header from the centre of the box after Casemiro’s cross but he missed the target. Robertson had a chance two minutes later missing the target after Gakpo played the ball into him.

Gakpo saw his effort blocked in the 57th minute as he looked to complete his hat-trick but it was blocked. Ibrahima Konaté had a shot on goal in the 58th minute but he missed the target. Ten Hag made a double substitution in the 58th minute with Alejandro Garnacho and Scott McTominay replacing Wout Weghorst and Fred. Martinez was booked for a foul in the 61st minute of the match with McTominay booked in the 64th for a foul on Gakpo.

In the 65th minute, Alejandro Garnacho had a shot on goal with United seeking to come back from 3-0 down. Antony played the ball into him but it was blocked. A minute later, Liverpool were 4-0 up with Salah scoring his first goal of the match. What a devastating defeat this has been for United. Fernandes was caught offside in the 72nd minute after Dalot tried to find him with a through ball. Rashford hit the post a minute later after Fernandes played a pass to him.

Núñez had the ball in the back of the net in the 75th minute making it 5-0 to Liverpool. Two minutes later, Ten Hag made another double substitution with Tyrell Malacia and Marcel Sabitzer replacing Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro. Liverpool then made four changes in the 78th and 79th minutes with Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and James Milner replacing Jordan Henderson, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Fabinho. What a rout for Liverpool.

Elliott had a shot on goal in the 82nd minute with Liverpool still pushing for more goals. Salah made it six for Liverpool in the 83rd minute of the match, which was looked at by VAR, and given. He was booked for taking off his shirt in celebration of the goal. Ten Hag made his final substitution in the 85th minute with Anthony Elanga replacing Marcus Rashford. Liverpool brought on Curtis Jones for Harvey Elliott in the same minute.

Garnacho was caught offside in the 86th minute after Raphael Varane tried to find him with a through ball. Two minutes later, Liverpool had a seventh goal with Roberto Firmino getting in on the rout after only coming on minutes before. This was embarrassing for United. After their good form, a bad day at the office has led to their biggest defeat in the Premier League. United seemed well out of the match at 2-0 down at the start of the second half.

This will no doubt cost United if they do not find out why this defeat happened. There were players on the pitch that just did not get much from this match, whether it be fatigue or something else, it will be a worry for Ten Hag with a Europa League round of 16 match with Real Betis coming in just four days. United will be glad this match came to an end and they will need to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and get ready for the next match. A terrible day at Anfield.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: It was not a good day for the United goalkeeper. Liverpool had eight shots on target against United – seven of those all resulted in goals. His day went from bad to worse. ★

Diogo Dalot: From the very start of the match he did not seem up for the challenge of Liverpool. Aaron Wan-Bissaka should have started this match. There was nothing from him in defence or attack. ★

Raphael Varane: Cody Gakpo got the better of him for the opening goal. It was his worst performance of the season. United were rattled against Liverpool and it showed. ★

Lisandro Martinez: He was solid in the first half but in the second, Liverpool got the better of him and his teammates. Mohamed Salah got the better of him for his first goal of the game. ★

Luke Shaw: He was a regular for United in the final third in the first half, but in the second, United did not seem to get much working going forward. They stopped playing after the second goal. ★

Casemiro: He seemed injured in the first half with a grimace on his face. There was little output from him in the midfield which meant United were weak from the start. ★

Fred: The Brazilian was energetic and eager to get something in the first half but his wandering forward did not help, especially in a midfield that had no command in the game. ★

Antony: Got a shot on goal in the first half and drew a save but from there his crosses were poor and he regressed massively in the second half, just like his teammates. ★

Bruno Fernandes: Started out of position and had no effect on the game whatsoever. Became antagonistic in the second half, which was him reacting from the result in the wrong way. ★

Marcus Rashford: Missed a great chance at 0-0 which could have given United some fight. He’s been brilliant this season but in this match, he was not an outlet at all for United. ★

Wout Weghorst: Worked hard in the first half, despite playing further behind than he’s used to. His interplay was good but in terms of goal scoring, that was not going to happen. ★

Substitutes

Alejandro Garnacho: Replaced Weghorst 58′. Got nothing working for United, no joy on or off the ball. ★

Scott McTominay: Replaced Fred 58′. Helped to assist in a goal for Salah. ★

Marcel Sabitzer: Replaced Casemiro 77′. Had no impact in the match. Should have perhaps started. ★

Tyrell Malacia: Replaced Martinez 77′. Was bright but United had already lost and it was too late to change that. ★

Anthony Elanga: Replaced Rashford 85′. Got a run out but offered nothing, as usual. ★

Match Information

Goals: Cody Gakpo 43′, 50′, Darwin Núñez 47′, 75′, Mohamed Salah 66′, 83′, Roberto Firmino 88′

Assists: Andrew Robertson 43′, Harvey Elliott 47′, Mohamed Salah 50′, 88′, Jordan Henderson 75′, Roberto Firmino 83′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez (Malacia 77′), Shaw; Casemiro (Sabitzer 77′), Fred (McTominay 58′); Antony, Fernandes, Rashford (Elanga 85′); Weghorst (Garnacho 58′)

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton; Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Sancho

Bookings: Fabinho 41′, Mohamed Salah 84′; Antony 53′, Lisandro Martinez 61′, Scott McTominay 64′

Written by John Walker