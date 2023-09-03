Confirmed XI: Ten Hag’s team against Arsenal is a strong one; United need to make the most of Hojlund debut

Reguilon and Evans on the bench against Arsenal; Youth to get a chance too?

3 September 2023

Manchester United face Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It will be United’s biggest test in the Premier League this season. United have not looked all that great so far – despite only three matches played so far. United nee improvement and fast.

Erik ten Hag needs to find a way for United to find the form they had last season and start to excel in the league this season. Winning the Carabao Cup was a good thing but United need to achieve more and getting rid of the parasitic Glazers is just one of the things that needs to be achieved.

United have learned their fate in the Carabao Cup this season, where they will face Crystal Palace and in the UEFA Champions League, they have been drawn in Group A where they will face Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray. A tough group for United.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes

Bayindir; Maguire, Evans, Reguilon; Hannibal, Gore; Hojlund, Garnacho, Pellistri

Arsenal

Ramsdale;

White, Saliba, Magalhaes, Zinchenko;

Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz;

Saka, Nketia, Martinelli

Substitutes

Rays, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Vieira, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Jesus, Trossard, Nelson

United need to find a big result against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday. Arsenal sit in fifth place in the league after three matches with seven points and United sit in seventh place after three matches with six points. United desperately need s good result here.

United seem to be involved in transfer deadline day with new goalkeeper Altay Bayindir already being confirmed as a United player and Jonny Evans also in line to get a one-year contract at the Old Trafford club. Sofyan Amrabat is hotly linked to making a move to United.

Also, the Old Trafford club have moved for Tottenham Hotspur fullback Sergio Reguilon, who United were linked with only a few seasons ago as cover for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who are out for the foreseeable future. This will be a big match for United against Arsenal.

Written by John Walker

Avatar photo
