Confirmed XI: Ten Hag’s team to face Liverpool revealed! Does Mainoo start? Shaw fully fit? Rashford back?

Manchester United travel to Anfield in the Premier League to face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. This will be a big match for United, who are out of form, lack desire, determination, ability to win and with a 7-0 thrashing in this fixture last season – this visit will be daunting.

United managed to exit the UEFA Champions League this week, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich with FC Copenhagen beating Galatasaray 1-0, meaning United finished at the bottom of the group and did not even exit into the UEFA Europa League. United need regeneration and fast.

This season has not carried a single thing from last season and seems like the players have downed tools for the manager – which may or may not be the case. It just seems that way. These ‘professionals’ need to find something and fast or face big problems in the coming weeks.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw;

Amrabat, Mainoo;

Antony, McTominay, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala; Pellistri, van de Beek, Gore, Hannibal; Rashford

Liverpool

Alisson;

Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas;

Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch;

Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes

Adrian, Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, Gomez, Jones, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo

United are a team out of form with little ability no desire or determination. Granted, they were only beaten 1-0 by Bayern earlier in the week but they were beaten. They showed nothing to get themselves back into the match. It is a shame how this football club has fallen.

Ten Hag has the support of the majority of the supporters of the club and the reaction based part of the fanbase want to see another manager sacked and will hope for it to happen. This is how toxic this fanbase has become. The Glazers will be rubbing their hands together.

They will escape criticism again as the manager will get the blame – not the toxic atmosphere that is this football club and the fact that the club still makes money win, lose or draw. United need to find a way back of the remainder of the season will be a massive problem for them.

Written by John Walker