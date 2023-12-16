Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Hojlund to get the service he needs to score? Rashford at number ten? Mainoo or Amrabat in midfield with McTominay?

Manchester United travel to Anfield in the Premier League to face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. This will be a big match for United, who are out of form, lack desire, determination, ability to win and with a 7-0 thrashing in this fixture last season – this visit will be daunting.

United managed to exit the UEFA Champions League this week, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich with FC Copenhagen beating Galatasaray 1-0, meaning United finished at the bottom of the group and did not even exit into the UEFA Europa League. United need regeneration and fast.

This season has not carried a single thing from last season and seems like the players have downed tools for the manager – which may or may not be the case. It just seems that way. These ‘professionals’ need to find something and fast or face big problems in the coming weeks.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Shaw;

McTominay, Amrabat;

Antony, Rashford, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana is a player who has cause so many problems at United this season. 39 goals have been conceded in all competitions and that is very poor from the Cameroonian goalkeeper. He has shown remorse for his errors but they have not caused him to improve.

That said, it could come in time but United are on course to concede 50 goals by early 2024 which is a major problem for a club like United. Ten Hag has stuck with the player, which is a good thing but I think it may be time to drop the player – not that it will happen against Liverpool.

United conceded seven goals in this fixture last season. With Onana in calamitous form at this stage of the season, and with Liverpool in good form, it is unimaginable what they could succeed with against this United team. There is faith in the players from the manager but I don’t know why.

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Shaw

United’s defence is weak at this time with many injuries at the club at this time. Harry Maguire is the latest casualty for United and looks set to be out of action for the foreseeable future. With Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez out, United need something more.

Against Liverpool, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw could be starting in the fullback positions with only Diogo Dalot available on the bench, unless Sergio Reguilon is also available. United need to start performing well in the defence and start to stop conceding so many goals this season.

In the centre of the defence, United could have both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans. It is possible that Victor Lindelof could be available, but that said, it does not give United a great defensive line against Liverpool, who punished United in this fixture last season.

Midfield: McTominay, Amrabat

United’s midfield is going through some problems this season. With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen out of action at this time, United are short on players in these positions. Scott McTominay will most likely start, being that he is a player who has been providing for United this season.

Sofyan Amrabat is another player who should be starting in this match as he could provide something against Liverpool. United need to be doing their things in the midfield and that has not been happening so far this season. Ten Hag will be pushing to get things sorted.

United have few options in these positions at this time with Kobbie Mainoo a likely option to come off the bench, if he does not start. Aside of that, the likes of Daniel Gore, Hannibal and Donny van de Beek could find some involvement against Liverpool, if they are required.

Attacking Midfield: Antony, Rashford, Garnacho

The attacking midfield is an area that will be lacking at Anfield on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes, the club captain will be absent due to suspension. His fifth yellow card of the Premier League season means he will miss a match that many supporters are dreading.

Antony should start in the right-wing role as he could provide something – that said, he will need to try and get the ball to Hojlund, who is still seeking his debut Premier League goal this season. United need to find their feet in the attacking ranks the season and that is on these players.

Marcus Rashford could be back in action this weekend after missing out earlier in the week due to illness. He could play in the number ten position with Fernandes out of action for this match. Alejandro Garnacho should be starting too, with him being a player in form.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund is a player that wants to achieve things for United this season. However, he is not getting the service that he needs to thrive in the striker position for his club. Things will need to change for that to happen. The Dane is an excellent striker for his country.

He will need to pull everything out of the bag to succeed at United during this toxic period at the club. It is not his fault that things are like this but some players should be held accountable for the levels of performance that is being produced. It all needs to change and fast.

United do not have many other options in the striker role this season. Anthony Martial is the only player than would be given the chance to lead the line and he is not likely to eb involved because of illness. United definitely need options in January and beyond.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Dalot; van de Beek, Mainoo, Gore, Hannibal; Pellistri, Hugill

United can name nine players in the bench against Liverpool, using five of them throughout the match. United will need to utilise the substitutes to ensure that no more injuries come with many matches left to play this month. Altay Bayindir will be on the bench once again.

United’s defence is short because of injury so Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot could be the only defenders on the bench against Liverpool. In the midfield, Donny van de Beek, Kobbie Mainoo, Daniel Gore and Hannibal could be available and get some minutes on the pitch.

The attacking line is another area that United are short because of injury and other things. With this in mind, United could have just Facundo Pellistri and Joe Hugill on the bench at Anfield, which means that Ten Hag will be limited if the staring players do not produce anything.

Written by John Walker