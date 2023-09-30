Confirmed XI: Ten Hag’s team to face Palace for the second time this week is revealed! Are Varane, Reguilon, Amrabat and Hojlund starting?

Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to the Theatre of Dreams once again on Saturday in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s side beat Roy Hodgson’s team 3-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening and will be seeking a win again.

Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial scored the goals against Palace to reach the fourth round of the competition they won last season setting up at home tie with Newcastle United, the team they beat 2-0 to lift the trophy at Wembley last season.

United have two wins in their last two matches now and have started to come back from their three match losing streak. Ten Hag made seven changes against Palace on Tuesday evening but should have some players back for Saturday’s match, which bodes well for United.

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Amrabat;

Mount, Casemiro;

Pellistri, Fernandes, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Maguire, Evans; Eriksen, van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal; Martial, Garnacho

Crystal Palace

Johnstone;

Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell;

Doucoure, Hughes;

Ayew, Schlupp, Eze;

Mateta

Substitutes

Matthews; Holding, Clyne, Richards; Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh; Ebiowei, Ola-Adabomi

United need to raise their game against Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. They need to get three important points in their quest to better their league position this season with matches coming thick and fast prior to the second international break of the season.

On Tuesday, United played well against Palace with seven changes made to the team which started against Burnley last weekend. United will need to ensure an energetic team is played that can do what is required to get the better of the London club this weekend.

Palace are just below United at this stage of the season, a point worse off than Ten Hag’s side, so with a victory at the Theatre of Dreams in the Premier League, it could be Palace that has the last laugh over United. United will need to do all they can for the three points.

Written by John Walker