Confirmed XI: Hojlund, Rashford, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amrabat & Mount start against Galatasaray in the Champions League!

Manchester United take on Galatasaray at Old Trafford in the second group stage match of the UEFA Champions League this season. United were defeated 4-3 in the opening match away to Bayern Munich a few weeks back and need a victory from this one.

United find themselves having to battle back from a defeat in their last Premier League match at home to Crystal Palace, despite beating the same team days earlier in the Carabao Cup with United scoring three goals in that match.

Erik ten Hag finds himself under pressure again, albeit from the ABU media who seem to praise Chelsea all the time despite their poor results because they were apparently playing some good football. It can’t have been that good if they didn’t win – despite their spending?!?!?

Manchester United

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat;

Casemiro, Mount;

Fernandes, Hannibal, Rashford;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Vitek; Maguire, Evans; Eriksen, Pellistri, McTominay; Martial, Garnacho, Antony

Galatasaray

Muslera;

Boey, Sanchez, Bardakci, Angelino;

Torreira, Ayhan;

Tete, Akturkoglu, Zaha;

Icadri

Substitutes

Guvenc, Demirbay, Mertens, Nelsson, Oliveira, Yilmaz, Ndombele, Bakambu

United and Galatasaray have met six times in the UEFA Champions League in the history of both clubs. We seem to be a long time since the days of the ‘welcome to hell’ banners in Turkey but this is a club still to be feared for what they can achieve on the pitch.

United have won twice, drawn three times and lost once against the Turkish champions. United have scored eight goals, conceded four goals and kept four clean sheets in the matches played against the Turkish side. United will be seeking to achieve another victory in this match.

It has been 11 years since these two teams have last met competitively and everything seems to have changed in that time. United may not be confident of the victory after their recent form but they should be seeking to achieve that all the same.

Written by John Walker