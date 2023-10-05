Preview: The Glazers have ruined Manchester United; Pellistri, Hojlund & Garnacho in attack against Brentford?

Manchester United -v- Brentford

Premier League

Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 7 October 2023, KO 15:00 BST

Manchester United take on Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s side look to come back from two defeats in their last matches. United were beaten 1-0 by Palace last weekend and 3-2 by Galatasaray on Tuesday night.

It is a worrying time for United, who despite money being spent in the summer, look no better for it. Granted, injuries have cost United with the majority of the defence out injured at this time. But it should not be like this. It has been toxic for years and that’s the Glazers.

United desperately need to change their form and get points on the board. United sit tenth in the Premier League prior to any matches being played this weekend and sit bottom of their group in the UEFA Champions League after two matches and face problems there.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Galatasaray 3-2 L, Palace 1-0 L, Palace 3-0 W, Burnley 1-0 W, Bayern 4-3 L, Brighton 3-1 L

Goals: 4 – Casemiro, 3 – Rasmus Hojlund, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Marcus Rashford, Raphael Varane

Assists: 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Bruno Fernandes, 1 – Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Brentford – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Forest 1-1 D, Arsenal 1-0 L, Everton 3-1 L, Newcastle 1-0 L, Bournemouth 2-2 D, Newport 1-1 (3-0 pens) W

Goals: 4 – Bryan Mbeumo, 3 – Mathias Jensen, 2 – Yoane Wissa, 1 – Christian Nørgaard, Kevin Schade

Assists: 1 – Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Brentford have met four times in the Premier League. United have won three times, drawn no times with Brentford winning one time. United have scored seven goals, winning one penalty, scoring it. Brentford have scored five goals, winning no penalties.

United have kept two clean sheets in these fixtures with Brentford keeping one. United players have been shown eight yellow cards and no red cards whilst Brentford players have been shown two yellow cards and no red cards. United need to win this match – their form is terrible.

Christian Eriksen, Joshua Bohui and Max Haygarth are the only three players who have played for both United and Brentford. Eriksen has been at United for a year now and found success with the club lifting the Carabao Cup last season. He will want more though.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh), Luke Shaw (muscular), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Amad Diallo (knee) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is out of action at this time due to personal problems at the club.

Sergio Reguilon (thigh) has a 25% of being in action this weekend. It could mean that Sofyan Amrabat continues to play in the left-back position this weekend with United needing to get injured and absent players back soon. Antony could be back in contention to start again.

Rico Henry (knee), Kevin Schade (groin/hip/pelvic), Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee), Ben Mee (calf/shin/heel) and Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) are all ruled out through injury. Meanwhile Ivan Toney is suspended until January for breach of FA rules.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-3-3

Onana;

Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Amrabat;

Fernandes, Casemiro, Mount;

Pellistri, Hojlund, Garnacho

Predicted Brentford Starting XI – 4-3-3

Flekken;

Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey;

Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt;

Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

Match Prediction

United need to find a way to win matches as the form they are in this season is terrible. United have lost six and won four matches so far this season in the ten matches played. Ten Hag will be frustrated that his team, who can do better, aren’t.

United have conceded 18 goals so far this season, scoring 15 which is a major problem for Ten Hag and his coached to solve. Brentford sit 14th in the Premier League table and are just two points worse off than United. Things will need to change here.

United cannot allow mistakes to happen time and time again. Andre Onana has been a terrible goalkeeper so far this season and he seems to have weakened the defence at this time. However, that may change. He does need to improve and so do United.

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Written by John Walker