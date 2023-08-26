Confirmed XI: United squad selected for Forest clash? Does Hojlund make the cut? Fernandez or Dalot at left-back?

Manchester United are back in Premier League action at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. Nottingham Forest will return to the Theatre of Dreams in their second season back in the top flight of English football aiming to beat United this time.

Last season, United and Forest met four times in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup with United winning four times; 3-0 and 2-0 in the league and 3-0 and 2-0 in the League Cup. Steve Cooper will be seeking to get the better of Erik ten Hag.

United opened their Premier League season with a conversion 1-0 victory over Wolves before coming unstuck in a 2-0 defeat to Spurs. Ten Hag’s side will need to find a way to bounce back from the defeat with a victory at the Theatre of Dreams.

United will need to start winning their matches otherwise they will start to get left behind. But that said, there will be 35 matches left to play after this one, so there is time to get a run of form and start turning a corner. However, after the Spurs defeat, it will take some work.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot;

Casemiro; Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Martial

Substitutes

Henderson; Lindelof, Maguire, Fernandez; McTominay, Gore; Sancho, Pellistri, Garnacho

Nottingham Forest

Turner;

Boly, Worrall, McKenna;

Aurier, Danilo, Yates, Aina;

Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Substitutes

Horvath; Williams, Niakhate, Montiel; Kouyate, Freuler; Wood, Elanga, Hwang

United will need to earn three points against Forest at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday after failing to get a single point against Spurs on Saturday. Ten Hag’s side were terrible in that match and it has led to some criticism from the supporters about the start to the season.

United have the capacity to get the points they need to mount a challenge of the Premier League title this season but it is unlikely that they will have enough to contend with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, who rivalled for the title last season.

United will need to cause a reaction in this match and show Forest similar to what they showed them last season; two win at Old Trafford and two wins at the City Ground as Forest and United faced each other four times; twice in the Carabao Cup – that United lifted.

Ten Hag will be hopeful that Rasmus Hojlund will be fit enough to appear on the bench ahead of making his debut for United after his transfer from Atlanta earlier this summer. United will require the striker to rise to the challenge of the Premier League this season.

Written by John Walker