Confirmed XI: United to beat the Magpies? Hojlund to open his Premier League account?

Manchester United are back in Premier League action where they will face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. Erik ten Hag’s side fell short in the UEFA Champions League against Galatasaray on Wednesday evening, earning a 3-3 draw from leading 2-0.

United’s participation in the Champions League, and Europe this season is on the edge with it likely that United finish fourth in their group meaning they will not even qualify for the Europa League this season, which could be the best result for United considering the problems this season.

United have climbed up the Premier League table recently with four wins in the last five matches, rising to sixth place just six points behind Arsenal. Erik ten Hag, Andre Onana, Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho have all been nominated for Premier League honours In November.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot;

McTominay, Mainoo;

Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Martial

Substitutes

Bayindir; Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane; Amrabat, van de Beek; Hojlund, Antony, Pellistri

Newcastle United

Pope;

Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento;

Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton;

Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Substitutes

Karius, Dubravka, Dummett, Hall, Krafth, Murphy, Ritchie, Diallo, Parkinson

United have played positively against both Everton (3-0 victory) and Galatasaray (3-3 draw) in the last two matches. The Everton victory was the best one as United got a rare good result with more than two goals being scored – and none conceded. Galatasaray was a problem.

United were 2-0 up and conceded before scoring another, then conceded twice with some errors. United have already been punished by Newcastle this season, who knocked them out of the Carabao Cup last month and they will need to challenge the Magpies this time.

United can be positive and now some injured players are back, United are stronger but seven players are still out injured with another suspended by the club, so United are missing out on strength in depth so that needs to be resolved. United need to challenge Newcastle, who have injury problems.

Written by John Walker