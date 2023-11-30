Predicted XI: [4-2-3-1] Mainoo to start against the Magpies? Hojlund to score his first Premier League goal? United need to win though!

Manchester United are back in Premier League action where they will face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. Erik ten Hag’s side fell short in the UEFA Champions League against Galatasaray on Wednesday evening, earning a 3-3 draw from leading 2-0.

United’s participation in the Champions League, and Europe this season is on the edge with it likely that United finish fourth in their group meaning they will not even qualify for the Europa League this season, which could be the best result for United considering the problems this season.

United have climbed up the Premier League table recently with four wins in the last five matches, rising to sixth place just six points behind Arsenal. Erik ten Hag, Andre Onana, Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho have all been nominated for Premier League honours In November.

Predicted Manchester United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw;

Mainoo, McTominay;

Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Goalkeeper: Onana

Andre Onana has had a terrible time as United goalkeeper this season as the club looks like a shell of what it used to be. He’s a talented goalkeeper which is shown by him being nominated for save of the month for November – but the errors that he has made have been bad.

That said, every goalkeeper has made these errors but they need to stop for the Cameroonian as supporters of the club are already judging him rather than giving him the time to adapt. Onana does not have a great defence ahead of him with Lisandro Martinez injured.

January could see Onana out of action for United with the player set to play for Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations, which could see him out of club football until February. Surely Altay Bayindir will come in as United number one which means he will need to play at some point soon?

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw

United’s defence is still not at its best this season but there are some players who have been performing in the absence of injured players. Now that Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are back in the fullback roles, with cover from Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon, United are better off.

In the centre of the defence, Harry Maguire has raised his form and is worth his Premier League Player of the Month for November nomination. Maguire was widely criticised last season and in the summer when he nearly left the club for West Ham United.

I don’t think Victor Lindelof is the best defensive partner for Maguire as he gets flustered at times. With Martinez still out of action until next month, it might be time for Raphael Varane to come back into the team and partner Maguire in the defence. It could work for United and needs to be tried.

Midfield: Mainoo, McTominay

United’s midfield is missing the liked of Mason Mount, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen at this time through injury which would have been a problem last season but this season, it has given the likes of Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo some great chances to impress and both have.

Mainoo spent much of the season recovering from the injury he sustained during pre-season and now that he has four match fitness under his belt, he can kick on and show the manager and his teammates what he can do, which is good for both the player and the club.

McTominay was rumoured to be out of the door in the summer but he survived and has risen in stature to show his worth to the club this season with the four goals and one assist he has so far, which is likely to increase before the end of the season. Which is also good for United.

Attacking Midfield: Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho

The attacking midfield area for United is perhaps where they should be performing to better standards than they are. Bruno Fernandes was good against Galatasaray but he did give away free-kicks which resulted in goals for Galatasaray, not that the draw was solely his fault.

The captain of the club should be leading his team to victory in every match and I am sure he wants to be doing this time and time again. It is possible that he could play on the right against Newcastle. Marcus Rashford missed the Galatasaray match due to suspension and will be back for this one.

He will need to rediscover the form he showed last season when he scored 30 goals for the club. United need in form players to get the much needed results to turn the corner in the Premier. League. Alejandro Garnacho has two goals in the last two matches and he starts just for that.

Forward: Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has five goals this season – all of which in the UEFA Champions League and it is time for him to announce himself to the Premier League, which would see some of his criticism turn to praise as so far he seems to have found it very difficult to score in the Premier League.

The Danish striker is a talent in European football and will nee to work a lot harder in order to break the mould and star in the league for United. Once he starts performing consistently I am sure that he will be bagging goals for fun – but that needs to come soon.

It is suggested that United are seeking to sign a new player in January with Serhou Guirassy being linked to the club. He has scored 16 goals for VfB Stuttgart so far this season – something that United could do with this season and might just get their man – if rumours are true.

Substitutes: Bayindir; Lindelof, Dalot; Amrabat, Gore, Hannibal; Martial, Antony, Pellistri

Ten Hag can name a maximum of nine players on the bench in the Premier League. It is expected that Altay Bayindir will remain on the bench against the Magpies with his long-awaited debut for the club having to come in December with the African Cup of Nations coming up in January.

In defence, with so many injuries in the squad, it is likely that just Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot will be on the bench – maybe Sergio Reguilon but another player will need to be removed from the bench. United will have to wait until January for players to come back from injury.

In the midfield, Sofyan Amrabat, Daniel Gore and Hannibal could all be on the bench with many midfield injuries in the squad. In attack, Anthony Martial, Antony and Facundo Pellistri could all be on the bench with changes to be made in the second half against Newcastle.

Written by John Walker