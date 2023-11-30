Preview: The Magpies are there to be beaten this weekend but United need to show resolve and fight!

Newcastle United -v- Manchester United

Premier League

St James’ Park, Newcastle

Saturday 2 December 2023, KO 20:00 GMT

Manchester United are back in Premier League action where they will face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. Erik ten Hag’s side fell short in the UEFA Champions League against Galatasaray on Wednesday evening, earning a 3-3 draw from leading 2-0.

United’s participation in the Champions League, and Europe this season is on the edge with it likely that United finish fourth in their group meaning they will not even qualify for the Europa League this season, which could be the best result for United considering the problems this season.

United have climbed up the Premier League table recently with four wins in the last five matches, rising to sixth place just six points behind Arsenal. Erik ten Hag, Andre Onana, Harry Maguire and Alejandro Garnacho have all been nominated for Premier League honours In November.

United – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

Galatasaray 3-3 D, Everton 3-0 W, Luton 1-0 W, Copenhagen 4-3 L, Fulham 1-0 W, Newcastle 3-0 L

Goals: 5 – Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund, 4 – Casemiro, Scott McTominay, 3 – Alejandro Garnacho, 2 – Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, 1 – Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Hannibal Mejbri, Raphael Varane

Assists: 5 – Bruno Fernandes, 3 – Marcus Rashford, 2 – Christian Eriksen, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 1 – Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martínez, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Luke Shaw

Newcastle – Form, Goals Scored & Assists

PSG 1-1 D, Chelsea 4-1 W, Bournemouth 2-0 L, Dortmund 2-0 L, Arsenal 1-0 W, United 3-0 W

Goals: 9 – Alexander Isak, 7 – Callum Wilson, 5 – Anthony Gordon, 4 – Miguel Almirón, 3 – Sean Longstaff, 2 – Dan Burn, 1 – Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimarães, Lewis Hall, Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Fabian Schär, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock

Assists: 7 – Kieran Trippier, 4 – Jacob Murphy, 3 – Anthony Gordon, Joelinton, 2 – Bruno Guimarães, 1 – Miguel Almirón, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley

Previous Meetings & Connections

United and Newcastle have met 56 times in the Premier League. United have won 32 times, drawing 16, losing eight. United have scored 113 goals, winning three penalties, scoring two. Newcastle have scored 57 goals, winning three penalties, scoring all of them.

United have kept 20 clean sheets with Newcastle keeping 13. This fixture has always been fiery with discipline a problem. United players have been shown 93 yellow cards and three red cards with Newcastle players being shown 89 yellow cards and three red cards.

Peter Beardsley, Keith Gillespie, Andy Cole, Ronny Johnsen, Nicky Butt, Guiseppe Rossi, Danny Simpson, Alan Smith, Louis Saha, Gabriel Obertan and Michael Owen have all played for both United and Newcastle. There are some great players that have played for both teams.

Team News

Lisandro Martinez (ankle/foot), Jonny Evans (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (calf/shin/heel), Christian Eriksen (knee), Amad Diallo (knee) and Casemiro (thigh) have all been ruled out due to injury. Jadon Sancho is still suspended so United have problems.

Ten Hag does not seem to have any other injury or fitness problems at this time but some of the talented youth players at the club could be in line to sit on the bench. Daniel Gore, Omari Forson and Joe Hugill have all been on the bench in recent months, following Kobbie Mainoo to stardom.

Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Dan Burn (lower back), Callum Wilson (thigh), Elliot Anderson (lower back), Sven Botman (knee), Harvey Barnes (foot), Joseph Willock (Achilles), Javier Manquillo (groin) and Matt Targett (thigh) are ruled out. Sean Longstaff (ankle) has a 50% chance.

Predicted United Starting XI – 4-2-3-1

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Varane, Shaw;

Mainoo, McTominay;

Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Predicted Newcastle Starting XI – 4-3-3

Pope;

Trippier, Lascelles, Schär, Livramento;

Miley, Guimarães, Joelinton;

Almirón, Isak, Gordon

Match Prediction

United have played positively against both Everton (3-0 victory) and Galatasaray (3-3 draw) in the last two matches. The Everton victory was the best one as United got a rare good result with more than two goals being scored – and none conceded. Galatasaray was a problem.

United were 2-0 up and conceded before scoring another, then conceded twice with some errors. United have already been punished by Newcastle this season, who knocked them out of the Carabao Cup last month and they will need to challenge the Magpies this time.

United can be positive and now some injured players are back, United are stronger but seven players are still out injured with another suspended by the club, so United are missing out on strength in depth so that needs to be resolved. United need to challenge Newcastle, who have injury problems.

Newcastle United 1-3 Manchester United

