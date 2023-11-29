Confirmed XI: Win or bust in Istanbul? Mainoo to man the midfield? Garnacho to show his stuff again? Come on United!

This is the last opportunity that United's fortunes in the Champions League could change!

29 November 2023

Manchester United are back in UEFA Champions League action as they travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray at the RAMS Park in a bid to earn some points which could see them remain in the competition or fall into the UEFA Europa League this season.

United have not been in good form this season despite losing three of their four matches in the Champions League so far. In fairness, the defeats were narrow; 4-3 to Bayern, 3-2 to Galatasaray and 4-3 to Copenhagen. United still have a chance of qualifying this season.

On Sunday, United returned to Premier League action following the international break with a 3-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. Alejandro Garnacho opened the scoring in the third minute with a stunning overhead kick. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the other goals.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw;

McTominay, Amrabat;

Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir, Heaton; Reguilon, Varane, Dalot; Mainoo, Gore, Hannibal; Martial, Pellistri, Hugill

Galatasaray

Muslera;

Boey, Bardakci, Ayhan, Angelino;

Torreira, Ndombele;

Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha;

Icardi

Substitutes

Guvenc, Akturkoglu, Demirbay, Tete, Nelsson, Oliveira, Yilmaz, Karates, Bakambu

United will need to get a good result in Istanbul against Galatasaray on Wednesday evening to have any chance of either staying in the Champions League this season or falling into the Europa League. Failing that, they could finish bottom of the group and miss out altogether.

Against Everton, United played well and got the result they needed to push on in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick was a stunning goal for United. It almost guarantees him a place in the starting XI against the Turkish giants this week.

Erik ten Hag will need to do all he can to get the result needed to stay in the Champions League, if only for another fortnight, as the match with Bayern will be the decider with United needing victories in both matches to safeguard their progression in Europe this season.

