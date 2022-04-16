Confirmed XI: United v Norwich – Ronaldo, Elanga, Fernandes and Sancho start; Garnacho on the bench

Manchester United welcome Norwich City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon in a match that supporters will be demanding a raise in game from. United have been poor in 2022 and do not seem to be getting much better, neither wanting to.

The Old Trafford club look set to miss out on UEFA Champions League during the 2022/23 season, which will be a hammer blow to the Glazers who love earning money for the club but seem to hate the club earning the plaudits on the pitch. If only they understood football.

The American owners seem to use United as a cash cow, milking it as much as they can. But ensuring that the club were competitive, taking on the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, they would be earning money but they don’t seem to want to stump up cash.

The club is on the cusp of yet another manager and a new rebuilding process which is just going to result in the same problems time and time again unless football men, with experience are doing the work, which will probably never be the case. The decline of this football club is criminal.

Manchester United:

De Gea;

Dalot, Lindelöf, Maguire, Telles;

Fernandes, Pogba, Lingard;

Elanga, Ronaldo, Sancho

Substitutes:

Henderson; Bailly, Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Mata, Matić, Hannibal; Rashford, Garnacho

Norwich City:

Krul;

Byram, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis;

McLean, Normann;

Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica;

Pukki

Substitutes:

Gunn; Aarons, Zimmermann; Rupp, Gilmour, Placheta, Sørensen; Tzolis, Rowe

United and Norwich have met 19 times in the Premier League. United have won 15 times, drawn once with Norwich winning three times. United have scored 36 goals, winning five penalties and scoring three. Norwich have scored 11 goals, winning no penalties.

United have kept 11 clean sheets with Norwich keeping two. Discipline has been an issue with United players receiving 16 yellow cards and no red cards and Norwich players being shown 23 yellow cards and no red cards. United’s season is effectively over but they need to start winning again.

Robbie Brady, Steve Bruce, Jacob Butterfield, Luke Chadwick, Ritchie De Laet, Dion Dublin, David Fox, David Healy, Paul Heckingbottom, Rhodri Jones, Phil Mulryne, Alex Notman, Anthony Pilkington, Simon Ratcliffe, Mark Robins, Michael Rose, and Martin Russel all played for both clubs.

Brandon Williams is currently on loan at the club and ineligible to face United this weekend. David Beckham and Rio Ferdinand both had trials at Norwich. Henning Berg, who is currently a scout for the played for United. Mike Phelan, United assistant coach, also played for both clubs.

Written by John Walker