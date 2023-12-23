Confirmed XI: United’s XI to face West Ham announced! Kambwala & Mainoo start! Hojlund to score?

Manchester United travel to London on Saturday to face West Ham United at the London Stadium in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will need to get a win in the capital this weekend in order to change the fortunes of this club heading into the New Year. United drew 0-0 with Liverpool on Sunday.

United go into this match sitting in seventh place in the Premier League with 28 points from 17 matches so far this season. West Ham sit in eighth place with 27 points so it is a clash that could change something for either team at the end of the day. United need the win though.

This season has been a problem for United. From loads of injuries, which have decimated the defensive area of the club to a player who feels he is much bigger than the club – continuing to take wages doing nothing for it. The Glazers have turned Manchester United into a joke over 18+ years.

Manchester United

Onana;

Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Kambwala, Shaw;

McTominay, Mainoo;

Garnacho, Fernandes, Antony;

Hojlund

Substitutes

Bayindir; Reguilon, Bennett; Amrabat, Eriksen, van de Beek, Hannibal; Rashford, Pellistri

West Ham United

Areola;

Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson;

Soucek, Alvarez;

Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta;

Bowen

Substitutes

Fabianski, Kehrer, Johnson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Fornals, Benrahma, Mubama, Ings

United managed to hold a 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and need to have that level of resolve again as they face West Ham. United did not look like scoring against Liverpool with the home side seeking to score at every opportunity.

Ten Hag will need to pull off a similar tactic against West Ham but this time, get some creativity and score goals. United were in the mix in the league this season but now have started to drop off again. They sit in seventh in the league – with the Hammers in eighth.

If United are to prevail this season, the players will need to stop sulking, realise what the manager has done to avoid problems in the playing squad and get behind him. If they continue to down tools and push for another sacking – this all starts again in 18 months time.

Written by John Walker