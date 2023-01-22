Confirmed XI: Weghorst starts again; McTominay steps in for Casemiro; Mainoo on the bench against Arsenal

Manchester United head to the Emirates Stadium where they will face Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon. United are the only team in the league to have beaten Arsenal this season, which combined with their current form, will give them a good chance against the Premier League leaders. The 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening was a blow to United’s confidence, conceding the equaliser in added time, which was a shame.

United should have been on a ten match winning run, which has now become a ten match unbeaten run. United still sit third in the Premier League, a point clear of Newcastle United, who will face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. United could have been second in the league had they beat Palace on Wednesday. Arsenal sit clear at the top of the league, which is not likely to change ahead of the match on Sunday. They will be seeking to keep their good form.

Erik ten Hag received a blow after Casemiro received his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season against Palace, meaning that he will be suspended for the visit to Arsenal, meaning Fred could come into the midfield or the Dutch manager could change everything playing Luke Shaw alongside Raphael Varane in the centre of the defence and possible including Lisandro Martinez in the defensive midfield position, which is unlikely but still an option.

Manchester United

De Gea;

Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw;

McTominay, Eriksen;

Antony, Fernandes, Rashford;

Weghorst

Substitutes

Heaton; Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, Pellistri, Mainoo; Elanga, Garnacho

Arsenal

Ramsdale;

White, Saliba, Magalhães, Zinchenko;

Ødegaard, Partey, Xhaka;

Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Substitutes

Turner; Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu; Smith Rowe, Vieira, Lokonga; Trossard, Marquinhos

United and Arsenal have met 61 times in the Premier League with United winning 26 matches, drawing 18 matches and Arsenal winning 17. United have scored 85 goals, winning eight penalties, scoring five. Arsenal have scored 67 goals, winning five penalties, scoring three. United will have a big task ahead of them to get a good result against Arsenal this weekend, especially with Casemiro suspended for the match. United don’t do things easy though.

United have kept 17 clean sheets with Arsenal keeping 19. Discipline has been an issue in this fixture with United players shown 127 yellow cards and five red cards and Arsenal players shown 130 yellow cards and four red cards. Arsenal have it all to play for in this fixture as United are the only team to have beaten them in the Premier League this season. Ten Hag will enjoy the challenge of Arsenal and will have options regarding his starting XI to sort out ahead of the match.

Paddy Sloan, David Herd, Ian Ure, George Graham, Jimmy Rimmer, Brian Kidd, Frank Stapleton, Viv Anderson, Jim Leighton, David Platt, Andy Cole, Mikael Silvestre, Robin van Persie, Danny Welbeck, Henrikh Mkhitarayan and Alexis Sanchez have all played for both United and Arsenal. Van Persie is the best player to have come from Arsenal to United, helping to deliver the clubs 20th league title in the 2012/13 season. Sanchez has got to be the worst.

Written by John Walker