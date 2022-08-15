Manchester United’s offer for Frenkie de Jong has expired; negotiations will have to begin again

Manchester United’s offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has expired according to Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan. In a podcast for Dutch news source De Telegraf the journalist has confirmed what he has been told by ‘strong sources’. He said:

“I have heard – from very strong sources – that Manchester United’s offer for Frenkie de Jong has expired. New negotiations will have to begin. They will have to make a new construction to fulfill the economic wishes of the player.”

It does not look very good for United, who seem to have turned into an even bigger shambles of a club this summer, as if that was even possible based on the last few summer transfer windows, not to mention those since the summer of 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

It was previously reported that United and Barcelona had closed on a £72 million deal for the 25-year-old midfielder, which came at some point in July but since the two clubs went on their respective pre-season tours, there has been stagnation in the prospective deal.

Reports coming from Spain have always seemed to suggest that De Jong did not want to leave Barcelona and that he only wanted UEFA Champions League football, with United in the UEFA Europa League this season.

That said, Barcelona owes De Jong £17 million in deferred wages which were set during the coronavirus pandemic and that was suggested to be the sticking point in the deal being concluded. Chelsea were said to hold an interest in the player but that has not resulted in anything either.

It would seem that with the summer transfer window closing in 17 days after today, 16 in Spain, that something would start to happen with this saga. Either United would admit defeat in trying to sign the player or something regarding his contract at Barcelona would be sorted.

It seems that Van der Kraan feels that based the information that he has been told by ‘strong sources’ the Old Trafford club would need to ‘start new negotiations’ in which they will need to make a ‘new construction to fulfil the economic wishes of the player’.

United do not seem to be very quick in negotiating, despite other teams being able to sign players in record time compared to United. It just makes the club look unprofessional and adds more frustration to the club’s supporters,

