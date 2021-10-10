Real Madrid and Barcelona ‘a complete mess’ as Paul Scholes urges Paul Pogba to snub them

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged Paul Pogba to snub transfers to either Real Madrid or Barcelona calling them ‘a complete mess’. The English former midfielder believes that Pogba should be delighted to play in the Premier League as it is the ‘best in the world’.

For years now, Pogba has been linked to many different clubs with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain being added to Real Madrid and Barcelona. Pogba once famously stated during a summer break that he wanted a new challenge, which linked him to a move that summer, which never came. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic seemingly stopped a transfer, which continued in the summer of 2021.

Pogba’s contract at United will be up at the end of the season which could see the French midfielder once again leave the club as a free agent. Juventus are said to be interested in signing the player on a free once again, but to entertain his wage demands, they will need to offload a number of players to be able to afford that, so it could be the might of both Real Madrid and Barcelona that count try and sign the player.

Scholes has suggested that Pogba should ignore offers from clubs abroad that he considers weaker and stay in the Premier League. The Frenchman has been playing in a two-man midfield, which is something that Scholes did from around 1995 to 2013 when he retired, winning 11 Premier League titles in that time. Speaking on the Webby & O’Neill show, Scholes said:

“I can’t see why he would want to leave here. Why would you want to leave England? You look at Real Madrid – the Spanish league’s gone. Real, Barcelona, they’re an absolute, complete mess. “PSG might be another option for him but England is the best now. You look at the top four teams, they’ve got all the best players, the best managers are here, so why would he want to leave? “But it’s up to the club. If the club want to keep him then great, if they don’t then we’ll say goodbye.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has struggled to find the right balance in midfield this season with Pogba seemingly struggling in a two-man midfield and the jury still being out as to whether he can be the player to bring stability to the midfield. Scholes continued by saying:

“Everybody is a little bit unsure because he doesn’t do it week in and week out. I think there is a big a debate. You’d probably say half of people want him, the other half wouldn’t be that bothered if he went. “I think the middle of the pitch is a little bit of a problem for us. If he is on song and plays to his ability like he does for France every time he seems to play for them then you’ve got to try and keep him.”

There have been a few rumours of late suggesting that Pogba will sign a new contract at United, although nothing seems to have developed or at least been confirmed, so it can only be treated as rumour. During the course of the week, it was suggested that Pogba would agree a £400,000 per week deal to remain at the club with suggestions that United have set a year end deadline to agree that, because the player can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

After the start Pogba made to the season, this could be the best ever season for the Frenchman at United, which would be fitting if it was his last, but even better if it was the start of the player finding the love of United and knuckling down to help the club achieve. Pogba has seven assists to his name in the Premier League alone this season, which shows that he is a player that can stand up and make himself counted.

That said, in the past, he has waned at the time that United needed him the most, but at that stage, he was considered the star of the team and he is now surrounded with players who can make something out of nothing on the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, just naming a few of them. There are also many great prospects at the club who want to achieve. It would be better for United to continue with Pogba, but if he was certain in wanting to leave, it will create a place in the team for someone else to prosper.

Written by John Walker