Ratings: Ronaldo furious, Fernandes frustrated and Varane was probably the best player tonight

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Atlético Madrid, 2-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg. Renan Lodi scored the only goal of the game and United were unable to muster an equaliser. United’s season has collapsed with nothing to play for.

United started well against Atlético in this must-win match at the Theatre of Dreams. In the second minute, Bruno Fernandes missed the target. United won a corner in the sixth minute, taken in the seventh but nothing can of it. This was a match that was much different from the last.

United won a free-kick in the 13th minute of the match, taken by Alex Telles. It resulted in Anthony Elanga having a chance on goal but Jan Oblak made the save to deny you youngster this time. Rodrigo De Paul had a chance in the 16th minute – David De Gea made the save.

In the same minute, both Stefan Savić and Elanga had shots on goal at both ends of the pitch. Diogo Dalot then had a shot in the 19th minute but Reinildo Mandava Ade the block. Dalot then had another attempt in the 26th minute which was saved by Oblak.

Savić fouled Cristiano Ronaldo in the 27th minute and Fernandes took the free-kick but it came to nothing. In the 34th minute, João Félix had the ball in the back of the net, but he was offside. Seven minutes later, Atlético had their goal with Renan Lodi scoring, assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Prior to the goal, Elanga seemed to be fouled, but much like the foul on Fernandes earlier in the match, nothing was given. A minute of added time was played but at the break, United were 1-0 down on the night, 2-1 down on aggregate. Fernandes and Ronaldo could have scored though.

There were no substitutions for either side at the start of the second half, although Marcus Rashford was warming up in the early stages of the half. Harry Maguire’s night is not a good one, seemingly panicking under pressure, fluffing up clearances with De Gea having to make a save.

Atlético seem to be the side more determined at this stage with many chances being created. Fred had one for United, but missed. The best chance seemed to come from Jadon Sancho from the left, running into the box and shooting – but he was well off target. United needed to do more.

United won a free-kick in the 65th minute after Fred was fouled. It came to nothing for United though. In the 68th minute, Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matić and Paul Pogba replaced Elanga, Scott McTominay and Fernandes.

United were running out of time to get an equaliser but they were building up some momentum to get there. They had significantly more opportunities to create something from the triple substitution but seemed to fail to do so.

In the 75th minute Edinson Cavani replaced Fred as United seemed to change their formation with two forwards on the pitch and the Uruguayan still seeking to score his first Old Trafford goal of the season. Atlético seemed to do all they could to stop United, but they still broke forward.

United found themselves behind into the last ten minutes of the match and tempers were starting to go off the boil. Matić became United’s first player in the book in the 81st minute, just before a corner was won. United needed to take this well.

United failed to get anywhere with the corner, but with them still in possession, Diogo Dalot had another shot on goal, which was off the target. Juan Mata then replaced Maguire in the 84th minute of the match with United throwing all they had to try and get the equaliser.

Atlético were doing all they could to avert a late equaliser, which would take this match into extra time and possible penalties if nothing was gained from 30 minutes of play. That was wishful thinking for United though, whose opportunities in attack just did not seem to pay off.

Dalot seemed to be fouled in the 88th minute of the match and the refereeing seemed to get worse, if that could actually happen. It seems fouls were given for Atlético but when United were fouled, nothing seemed to be given. Darren Fletcher earned himself a booking too on the sidelines.

Four minutes were added at the end of the half with United needed to take their chances to save their season, but it was all going to be in vein, wasn’t it? It was all uphill for United with nothing really getting through on goal, although they never gave up.

United won a corner in the fourth minute of added time. Was this. David Beckham into Teddy Sheringham moment? No it wasn’t. David De Gea was up in the box jumping to find the ball but Oblak got it and United’s season was seemingly over.

Atletico Madrid were into the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League this season and to be honest, they deserved it. There were many players who just did not rise to the occasion on the evening and the substitutes failed to live up to the expectation.

Player Ratings

David De Gea: Seemed to be confident in the early stages of the match. Saw Félix scored but it was offside. Before the end of the first half, Lodi got a goal to put the Spanish side ahead. From there, United were the main attackers but got nothing from the match. ★★★★★★

Diogo Dalot: Got plenty of attacking play but United were not good enough on the night. In the second half, Atlético were defending for most of the half. His defensive display was not the best, which is a shame. United failed to regain their confidence. ★★★★

Raphaël Varane: He really must be livid. Read the game well and dealt with Maguire’s clumsiness well. Saw his chance on goal saved by Oblak. United need to muster something for the remainder of the season of the Champions League will not be a reality for them next season. ★★★★★★★

Harry Maguire: Got through the first half without fluffing his lines, although United conceded twice – one being ruled offside. At the start of the second half, a dodgy clearance had to be saved by De Gea. Seemed to recover but never seem far away from an error. ★★★★

Alex Telles: Played better against Spurs than he did in this match. His attacking was not the greatest and he did not play well with Sancho, who was ahead of him. His defensive work was not the best either. United were just not good enough on the night. ★★★★

Fred: Started in good form and was full of flicks and decent ability, which was good to see. He seems to be a player who has found some form and is improving. He was quiet in the second half and was eventually replaced by Cavani. ★★★★★★

Scott McTominay: Returned to action in the Champions League. It was not his best performance by any means. Was committed by lacked quality. By the 68th minute, they were not getting back into the game to he was replaced by Matić. ★★★★

Anthony Elanga: Had a great chance on goal in the early stages of the first half but unlike in the last match, Oblak was able to make the save. Seemed lively and pressed his opposition at times. It was a good outing for him but his time was up as he was replaced by Rashford. ★★★★★

Bruno Fernandes: Had some involvement in the match but did not seem to be at his best. Seemed to be fouled in the first half but nothing as given. Frustration seemed to call into the second half. Replaced by Pogba. Was frustrated more after the final whistle. ★★★★★

Jadon Sancho: It was not the best performance for the England winger. Had a great chance but was off target. Telles could not work with him at all going forward, which cost United massively. Llorente did what he needed to do against him. ★★★★

Cristiano Ronaldo: Had great nights against Atlético when he as a Real Madrid player. Coming off his hat-trick against Spurs, he should have been more clinical. He was both eager and committed to United’s cause but just did not get that chance he needed. ★★★★★

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford: Replaced Elaga 68′. There just seems to be no way of him reaching his scintillating form of the past few seasons. This United team seem void of anything right now. A good win against Spurs then out of the Champions League. It is not good enough. ★★★★

Nemanja Matić: Replaced McTominay 68′. Added experience and expertise to the midfield and helped United in possession at times. Atlético were mostly defending in the second half and United could not break through that. Did all he could on the night. ★★★★★

Paul Pogba: Replaced Fernandes 68′. Terrible performance. Deserved not to start after his poor performance against Spurs. It will be a long 18 days before United take to the pitch again. He made little impact and for a player of his supposed calibre, it is not good enough. ★★★★

Edinson Cavani: Replaced Fred 75′. United needed a goal and he needed a goal. The lack of service was the main problem. He can find the spaces and help other attacking players, but if nothing is finding a man, what can he do? ★★★★

Juan Mata: Replaced Maguire 84′. Came on late in the game and despite having some involvement, it was just not the same player that arrived at United just over eight years ago. It was a heavy lesson for United, who are no longer good enough for much. ★★★★

Goals: Renan Lodi 41′

Assists: Antoine Griezmann 41′

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire (Mata 84′), Telles; Fred (Cavani 75′), McTominay (Matić 68′); Sancho, Fernandes (Pogba 68′), Elanga (Rashford 68′); Ronaldo

Substitutes Not Used: Heaton, Henderson; Lindelöf, Bailly, Jones, Wan-Bissaka; Lingard

Bookings: Nemanja Matić 81′, Diogo Dalot 87′; Rodrigo De Paul 43′, Héctor Herrera 81′

Written by John Walker