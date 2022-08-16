Moises Caicedo an option for Manchester United this summer; the plans should have been better!

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer after it was reported that a deal for Juventus midfield Adrien Rabiot looked increasingly unlikely this summer, according to Sky Sports.

United did not meet Rabiot wage demands despite a £15 million deal being agreed with the Italian club. Currently there is just over two weeks before the summer transfer window closes and United seem to have broke the mould on this calamitous transfer windows of the past.

It is suggested that Brighton have no intention of selling the Ecuadorian midfielder this summer but he impressed in the 2-1 defeat to the club on the opening weekend of the Premier League. United have lost their two opening matches this season, looking like professional football is a way off.

United could have signed Caicedo back in January 2021, a time when they were linked to the Ecuadorian midfielder, but it was Brighton that completed the deal for around £5 million. For United to reject the notion of the transfer at the time and now be interested, seems strange.

But that is United. There are clearly no operatives at the club who have the ability to know football and that is why things are so bad for United at this moment in time. There seems to be no real plan of action for the club despite hollow words being said in public.

The supporters have been lied to earlier this summer by chief executive officer Richard Arnold who said Erik ten Hag would have no problems getting signings as the money was there with £200 million rumoured to be the budget. However, just over a quarter of that has been spent so far.

After Brighton sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, it seemed that Caicedo would replace him in the team, which has so far been the case. It would be remarkably silly for them to sell Caicedo, 20, this summer, but if they were offered enough money, who knows.

However, money does not seem to be something that Brighton require after receiving £25 million for Bissouma and £56 million for left-back Marc Cucurella who signed for Chelsea. It would seem that United could well be out of options at this dangerous stage of the summer transfer window.

For a club the size of United, especially with the CEO bragging earlier in the summer that the clue were doing everything to get Ten Hag’s number one targets, to get to this point in embarrassing with the club on the back of two defeats and struggling to sign any players. What a shambles.

Written by John Walker